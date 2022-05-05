Chinese Veg Roll Recipe For Children

We all love Chinese food like fried rice, noodles and manchurian. But these dishes are more popular among children. But regularly eating outside food is not at all good for their health.

Chinese dishes can also be made easily at home. Here we share how to make one such Chinese dish like Chinese Veg Roll. Children will love this item for tiffin or as a snack.

Ingredients:

Maida - 1 cup

Boiled Noodles - 1 cup

Potato boiled - 2

Onion chopped - 1

Capsicum - 1

Cabbage chopped - 1/4

Green chilli chopped - 1 tbsp

Chaat masala - 1 tsp

Schezwan Sauce - 2 tbsp

Tomato Sauce - 3 tbsp

Cheese - 1/4 cup

Paneer grated - 1/4 cup

Oil - as required

Salt - as per taste

Procedure:

Step 1: To make Chinese Veg Roll, first put all-purpose flour in a large bowl. Add one spoon of oil, salt and water as per taste and make a soft dough.

Step 2: After this, cover the maida with a cloth and keep it aside.

Step 3: Now take boiled potatoes, peel them and mash them in a mixing bowl. Then add chaat masala, chopped green chilies and salt to the potatoes.

Step 4: After this, take the kneaded flour and make balls in equal proportion of it. Then make thin rotis out of it.

Step 5: Now take a wok and put 1 tbsp oil in it and let it heat on medium flame. After the oil heats up, add the chopped onion, cabbage, capsicum and fry them until it becomes soft. It will take around 3 to 4 minutes for the vegetables to become soft.

Step 6: Now add boiled noodles, black pepper and salt as per taste and fry it. After that take them out in a vessel and keep them aside.

Step 7: Now take a nonstick pan/tawa, add a little oil and cook the rotis from both sides.

Step 8: After this, place the roti on a flat plate and add schezwan sauce, boiled potato mixture, noodles mixture, grated cheese and tomato sauce.

Step 9: After that roll the rotis. Then wrap the rolls in aluminium foil. In the same way prepare rolls from all the rotis and stuffing.

Then your delicious Chinese veg roll for snacks is ready. This recipe takes only 20 mins to get completed. Enjoy this recipe with your children.

