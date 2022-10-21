Chitragupta Puja 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Every year Chitragupta Puja is held on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Chitragupta, the close associate of the Hindu god of death Lord Yama, is known as the record keeper of the karma of all human beings, as per Hindu mythology. The popular belief is that Chitragupta keeps a record of all sins and virtues of humans and punishes those who commit sins.

Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya, is observed on the second day of the Shuklapaksha (waxing moon fortnight) in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar. On this day Lord Chitragupta is also worshipped in many parts. This year Chitragupta Puja will be held on October 26.

Shubh Muhurat

Shukla Paksha Dwitiya begins on October 26 (2:42 PM). The Puja Tithi and Muhurat are from (1:18 PM to 3:33 PM) and the Dwitiya Tithi will end on October 27 (12:45 PM).

Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees clean the idol of Lord Chitragupta and then give it a bath with rose water. They light a diya of ghee in front of the deity and then prepare panchamitra using dahi, milk, honey, sugar, and ghee. After that, sweets and fruits are offered as prasad. The Puja Vidhi also entails making a swastik sign on the ground with a mix of vermillion, abir, turmeric, and sandalwood paste. Place rice on the swastik and put a kalash, half-filled with water, on it. Now you need to prepare guraadi by mixing jaggery and ginger. Devotees then read the Chitragupta katha. Post the katha, aarti is performed. Flowers and rice are then sprinkled on the idol.

Significance

Devotees believe worshipping Chitragupta will help them get his blessings and remove the impact of their bad deeds in his record book. According to hindu mythology, Chitragupta decides whether a particular soul should be rewarded with moksha or should be given punishment for his evil deeds. Devotees believe that Chitragupta revises the record if he sees the person making amends.

