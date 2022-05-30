Home » News » Lifestyle » Chitrakoot To Mukteshwar, 5 Popular Getaways From Lucknow

Chitrakoot To Mukteshwar, 5 Popular Getaways From Lucknow

The beautiful view and its calmness hit the hearts of the people.
These hill stations can give you a good break from the Lucknow heat.

Lifestyle Desk| Local News Desk
Updated: May 30, 2022, 15:00 IST

Lucknow, the city of Nawabs and the capital of India’s largest state Uttar Pradesh, is known for its glorious places. Its historical architecture and delicious kebabs add to the glory of the city. But even the winds of Lucknow are not able to remain untouched by the havoc of summer. And therefore, if you, too, are planning a getaway, here are some hill stations near you

Chitrakoot

For people interested in visiting historical and religious sites, Chitrakoot is an amazing spot. The natural splendour of Chitrakoot is located 231 kilometres from Lucknow. Lord Rama is said to have spent a portion of his exile in Chitrakoot. Because of this, Ramghat, Bharat Milap Mandir, Janaki Kund, and Hanuman Dhara are some of Chitrakoot’s most prominent temples.

Champawat

Champawat, about 286 kilometres from Lucknow, has a 1615-meter-high hill, which is a popular tourist destination. Lord Vishnu is said to have taken the form of a tortoise here, according to legend. The Karaneeswarar Temple, Nagnath Temple, and Shani Temple are located here. This is also the ideal hill station for mountain bikers.

Bhimtal

Bhimtal, about 375 kilometres from Lucknow, is known for its serene atmosphere. Bhimtal’s prominent tourist attractions include the Bhimtal Lake, Bhimtal Lake Aquarium, Victoria Dam, Hidimba Parvat, Bhimeshwar Mahadev Temple, and Sayad Baba’s Mazar.

Mukteshwar

It is located 417 kilometres from Lucknow and is one of the popular tourist destinations. The enchanting view of Mukteshwar can easily attract anyone towards it. Hiking adventures at Bhalu Gaad Waterfall, Mukteshwar Mahadev Temple, Mukteshwar Dham Temple, and Chauli Ki Jali, all of which are located nearby, can add to the excitement of your trip.

Pangot Hill Station

Located 400 kilometres from Lucknow, Pangot is one of the coolest places around. The beautiful view and its calmness hit the hearts of the people. Pangot is also famous for its dense forest and beautiful birds and can prove to be the best tourist destination for selfie lovers.

first published: May 30, 2022, 15:00 IST