The third day of Valentine’s week is celebrated as Chocolate Day. This popular day is celebrated all over the world, especially among lovers. The best way to make this day special for your loved ones is by indulging in some delicious chocolate-based treats. One such delectable dessert is the chocolate mug cake. Taking a bite of this yummy cake feels heavenly and evokes the festive spirit in all of us.

Mug cakes are super delicious and can satiate your sweet cravings. Your partner would love to have this lip-smacking treat. So, just quickly prepare it at home and devour it. Customise the flavours of chocolate mug cake by adding different ingredients such as choco chips, dried fruits and nuts or molten chocolate syrup. It’s an easy and quick recipe that gets prepared in just a few minutes. So, go ahead and celebrate this Chocolate Day with this indulgent dessert!

Here is a simple way to make chocolate mug cake:

Ingredients -

Maida - 3 tbsp

Cocoa powder - 2 tbsp

Choco chips - 1 tbsp

Butter - 2 tbsp

Baking powder - 1/2 tsp

Milk - 3 tbsp

Powdered Sugar - 3 tbsp

Salt - a pinch

Method of making a chocolate mug cake

To prepare this recipe, first, take a coffee mug and put maida in it. After this, add 3 tbsp of powdered sugar to the flour and mix both ingredients well.

Now, add baking powder, cocoa powder, a pinch of salt and milk to the mug and mix everything well.

Then, add 2 tbsp of butter to the mug and mix it well with the help of a spoon. If you want, you can also use some oil instead of adding butter.

After mixing the butter well in the mug, put choco chips on top of it. During this time, leave the microwave to preheat.

Now, place this mug in the microwave and let it set for 2 to 3 minutes. After the fixed time gets over, take out the chocolate mug cake from the microwave.

Sprinkle cocoa powder and powdered sugar on top of the chocolate mug cake. You can also add some molten chocolate syrup to enhance the taste. The sweet luscious chocolate mug cake dessert is ready to serve.

