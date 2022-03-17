Chole and Rajma Can Help you in Weight Loss, But Which One is Better

In a worldwide crisis like obesity, almost everyone wants to be slim and toned, but it’s proven that gaining weight is easier than shedding it. In our busy lives and work goals, it’s hard to get time for focusing on health. As a result, we end up gaining stubborn fat which is difficult to lose.

But a slight change in your daily diet can completely change this scenario. To lead a healthy lifestyle, dietitians often suggest including beans like Chole (chickpeas) and Rajma (legumes) in our regular diet, beneficial in losing excess fat. Chole and Rajma are the basic go-to foods in Indian households, rich in protein and contain high fibre, carrying out all the internal functions efficiently. It also improves our cardiovascular health, enhances skin condition. However, what is better when it comes to losing weight, Chole or Rajma?

Are you confused too? Let’s know how both the beans rank against each other.

Nutrient profile of Chole (Chickpeas): 1 cup or 164 grams of chickpeas contain: Protein (19 grams), Fat (4 grams), Carbohydrates (60 grams), Iron (10 mg), and Zinc (2.5 mg).

Nutrient profile of Rajma (Kidney beans): 1 cup or 164 grams of raw kidney beans contain- Protein (24 grams), Fat (1.3 grams), Carbohydrates (90 grams), Iron (13 mg), Zinc (4 mg).

Chole Vs Rajma:

Indeed, belonging to the legumes family, both kidney beans and chickpeas, have good amounts of protein and amino acids which is essential to lose weight and replace fat cells. Nevertheless, based on their nutrient profile, kidney beans are healthier than chickpeas as they are high in some of the vital nutrients, low in fat and calories.

If you have to include the healthier one with better nutrients, then go for kidney beans. But if you want to add variety to your diet, we would suggest you experiment with the recipes using both Chole and Rajma.

