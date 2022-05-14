Choose this Pocket-Friendly DIY Facial Mist to Keep Your Skin Hydrated this Summer

The hot flashes during the scorching heat make us reach out for cold water or a glass of fresh juice to quench our thirst, from time to time. But when it comes to skin hydration, then nothing is as satisfying as a spray of cool facial mist on your face. A cool facial mist not only keeps the skin fresh but also replenishes it with much-needed subtle moisture during the summer when the cruel rising temperature is at its peak. While there are tonnes of options available in the market, it is extremely challenging to pick the one that doesn’t burn your pockets and is free from hefty chemicals.

Dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta took charge of addressing the problem. Sharing a video on her official Instagram account, the dermatologist demonstrated how to DIY make your own facial mist, free from risky ingredients and easy on your pocket. It is extremely easy to make, and requires as few as 3 ingredients. Sharing the collaborating reel on her social media, she wrote in the caption, “Nothing like a refreshing, cooling mist on a hot summer day! I tried making my own! It’s a super easy DIY—try it for yourself and let me know how you did. "

Further, in the video, she started demonstrating the method for preparing the DIY facial mist. And for that, all you need is distilled water, rose water, and glycerine.

Method:

Take a flask and add 50 ml of distilled water to it.

Then add 50 ml of rose water to the same flask.

In the same flask, add 30 mL (2 tablespoons) of 100 percent glycerin solution.

Now, take a hand blender and mix the solution thoroughly.

Take an empty spray bottle and fill it with this DIY facial mist.

Use the facial mist twice a day after washing your face to get goal-worthy glowy skin.

Add this facial mist to your daily skincare routine to beat the scorching heat now!

