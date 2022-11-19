Chris Hemsworth At Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's: All You Need To Know About The Disease

Chris Hemsworth recently disclosed that he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease. The startling news was revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair. Hemsworth claimed to have first discovered he is genetically vulnerable to the illness while undergoing a battery of genetic tests for the production of a new docuseries that will be available on Disney Plus.

The Thor fame claimed to have found out he possesses two copies of the APOE4 gene, which has been linked in studies to a higher chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease. This is not an official diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and he is not certain to contract the illness, but it is nonetheless a cause for concern. Hemsworth has also informed that after he learned about his genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease he now plans on taking some time away from acting.

What is Alzheimer

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative illness that causes memory loss and cognitive decline due to the death of brain cells and the shrinking of the brain. Dementia, a term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities severe enough to interfere with daily life, is most frequently caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

This disease sees a steady decline in a person’s behavioural and social skills and ability to function independently, leaving them dependent on others for even basic activities. In just the US, Alzheimer’s disease alone causes 60% to 80% of dementia cases. Only 10% of occurrences occur among adults under the age of 65, who are often affected by the ailment.

The Alzheimer’s Association claims that two abnormal formations known as plaques and tangles are the main culprits for damaging and killing nerve cells. Those who have Alzheimer’s typically develop much greater plaque and tangle development and do so in a predictable pattern, starting in memory-related areas of the brain before spreading.

Symptoms

Human brains undergo ageing-related changes, just like the rest of the body. Most people eventually become aware of some thinking slowdown and sporadic memory issues. However, significant memory loss, confusion, and other significant changes in one’s mental functioning may be symptoms of failing brain cells. The inability to recall newly acquired knowledge is the most prevalent early sign of Alzheimer’s. Typically, the learning-related area of the brain is where Alzheimer’s abnormalities first manifest. Alzheimer’s disease causes increasingly severe symptoms as it spreads throughout the brain, including disorientation, mood and behaviour changes, confusion about events and timelines and difficulties speaking and walking.

