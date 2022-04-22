Chris Hemsworth’s Mountain Workout is the All the Motivation you Need

The teaser of Marvel Studios upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder has been released and viewers are quite impressed with Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth’s ripped look. The actor reprises the role of Thor, the superhero in the upcoming movie and in one of the shots in the trailer we see how his character gained his old muscular form back with some intense superhero-esque workout regime. In a recent Instagram post, the Australian actor shared his hardcore muscle training routine showing us how he manages to maintain that fit body.

In the 57 second long video, Hemsworth was spotted practicing some intense workout moves that focused on leg muscles, core strengthening, shoulder muscles. The video began with Hemsworth performing switch exercises for 30 seconds. In this move, the actor twisted his waist along with a quick round of squats. The next exercise was plank get-up, which he practiced for 20 seconds. The actor took a 20-second rest following which he did burpees for 30 seconds. The next exercise focused on core muscles as he practiced toe crunch for 20 seconds. This was followed by another break of 20 seconds.

Hemsworth also indulged in some hard core exercises after the break which involved ‘mountain climber to elbow’, and the V-sit bent knee. For this workout, Hemsworth touched the toes and locked them to form a V shape of the legs and then pushing and pulling the legs while keeping the balance. The actor also worked out his leg and thigh muscles with some deep prisoner squats for 30 seconds, swift flutter kicks for 20 seconds. To round off his workout routine, the actor did plank jacks and push ups after a 20 second break. He also showed the jump lunge exercise, which he did for 20 seconds.

Hemsworth often shares his workout videos on the social media platform. The actor had launched a fitness app in 2020 for those who wanted to train like the actor himself.

