Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Can ‘Feel Her Baby’ In The Womb; Know When Expecting Mothers Experience Quickening

It was in the month of August when Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced they are expecting another child almost two years after losing a baby during pregnancy. The 36-year-old flaunted her baby bump in an Instagram post claiming that she feels ‘hopeful and amazing.’ “Joy has filled our home and hearts again," said Teigen while making the announcement.

After suffering a miscarriage, Teigen has been taking keen care of her baby which includes the US model texting her doctor for multiple ultrasounds. On Tuesday evening, Chrissy Teigen informed her followers that she has reached the point in her pregnancy where she can feel her baby.

“I finally feel the baby so I don’t need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore," tweeted Teigen. Curious to find out when women begin to feel their babies during pregnancy. Here’s everything that you need to know.

When can women feel their fetus?

According to a report by Indian Express, a gynaecologist at Sarang Hospital, Agra, Dr. Sandhi Jain said that the ability of a mother to feel their babies inside the womb depends on the number of pregnancies. When it comes to the first time, the time frame can be determined to be between 20-22 weeks. This can reduce during the second or third pregnancy and the time period can be estimated to be between 16-20 weeks.

Jain said, “In the first pregnancy, a mother can feel the baby in 20-22 weeks. During the second or third time, on the other hand, she might feel the baby kicking or move inside between 16-20 weeks. Slowly the movements become clearer." The doctor highlighted how several mothers can miss out on the movement initially due to less attentiveness. She added, “Many women might also get the dates wrong so that also matters."

Reasons why women can’t feel babies inside their womb

The doctor suggested there are several factors that can prevent the mother to miss the movement of their fetus. They can be due to “tumours, ovarian cysts, fibroids, or pregnancy complications" that restrict the space for the fetus to move. The presence of amniotic fluid, diabetes, and defects in the baby can also result in slow movements. In addition to this, feeling anxious, apprehensive, lack of experience, hematoma, and BP levels, are some of the other factors that restrict the movement of the fetus.

