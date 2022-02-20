Chrissy Teigen Trying for Another Baby with John Legend, Resumes IVF After Miscarriage in 2020

Model Chrissy Teigen has hinted that she and her musician husband John Legend are trying for another baby after she suffered a miscarriage in 2020. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the model turned cookbook author posted a photo that showcased IVF injectable medication typically given for egg retrievals, implying that she and husband John Legend hope to have another baby following the loss of their third child more than a year ago.

She captioned the post: “here we go again!" Teigen also included a GIF of a dancing uterus onto the image, drawing an arrow towards it and writing “lol", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Back in October 2020, the couple had been expecting their third child when Chrissy was rushed to hospital after suffering excessive bleeding and eventually lost the baby.

While her first two children were conceived via IVF, the third - who was to be called Jack - was conceived naturally.

Alongside a black-and-white image of herself in hospital, she wrote, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

In December 2020, Chrissy wrote on Instagram, along with a mirror selfie, “I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again." Chrissy’s latest Instagram photo sparked speculation that she and John plan to pursue surrogacy. Last April, she told Refinery29 that she and John had a couple of frozen embryos that are “ready to go in," adding," If it’s not me, somebody."

