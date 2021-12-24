Christmas 2021: Here's How You Can Decorate Your Home to Make it Picture-Perfect for the Holiday

>Christmas 2021: Christmas celebrations are only a week away. A key aspect of celebrations is decoration. During the festive season, we not only give ourselves a makeover but also to our homes. Decorations bring a spirit of freshness and positivity to our lives. Shared below are some decoration tips to brighten your home this Christmas.

> >Christmas >Trees

Fir or Pine trees are traditionally used during Christmas and are the quintessential decor. One can also get artificial trees from gift shops, but the aroma from the fir or pine will be missing. Christmas trees are decorated with ornamental balls, tiny gift boxes, ribbons, bells and stars. To make the trees glow, one can wrap them with string lights.

Advertisement

> >Tinsel garlands

Tinsels are the thin foil strips that are attached to a long thread. They add colour and sparkle to homes during celebrations. Originally they were made with lead but were discontinued due to health concerns. Modern tinsels are made of PVC that is given a metallic finish. Tinsel garlands that come in many colours can be hung on walls, from the roof, above window ledges or attached to the Christmas tree.

Advertisement

> >Christmas >Wreaths

Christmas wreaths are an indispensable part of Christmas iconography. They are made with leaves of evergreen plants in addition to twigs, flowers and fruits. The circular shape of the wreath symbolically represents the cyclical and thereby eternal nature of life and God’s love. Wreaths are usually hung on doors, windows, in the kitchen and above our beds.

> Christmas stockings

These empty sock-shaped bags are hung up all over the house in the hopes that Santa Claus will fill them with gifts for children. Colourful Christmas stockings can be hung above children’s beds, on the headboard. They can be hung outside doors, on windows, stacked together and hung over dinner the dining or study tables.

> Christmas lights

Christmas lights make the festive eve even brighter. They can be string lights, lights shaped like stars, planets, snowflakes or just regular mini bulbs.

The lights can be hung from the ceiling, placed inside glass jars, on staircases and hung from balconies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.