Christmas 2021: Step-by-step Guide to Download and Create Your Own WhatsApp Christmas Stickers Packs

>Christmas 2021: Christmas is all about sharing good wishes, happiness, gifts, love and peace. It is one of the most loved festivals that is celebrated in almost all communities. With the advancements in technology, it becomes easy to share good wishes even if you are far away from your loved ones or unable to meet them. The social media and instant messaging app make it, even more, easier to extend greetings. These apps also feature a variety of themed stickers, emojis and GIFs to extend wishes in an interesting way.

WhatsApp is no exception either as they have a variety of Christmas-themed stickers. The popular messaging app has even gone a step ahead and added an option to create custom stickers. Here’s how you can create your own WhatsApp stickers and share them with your friends on Christmas.

>How to create your own custom WhatsApp stickers for Christmas 2021

As of now, the facility to create custom WhatsApp stickers is available for WhatsApp desktop only. The same is not applicable to WhatsApp mobile app. However, you can import your customised stickers from WhatsApp desktop to mobile. Here’s a step by step guidance to create your own custom WhatsApp stickers.

>Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your laptop/computer/system.

>Step 2: Open any chat where you want to share the sticker.

>Step 3: Click on the emoji icon given at the bottom of the chat.

>Step 4: Click on the sticker icon given beside the GIF.

>Step 5: The recent stickers menu will open where you will find the ‘Create’ icon

>Step 6: Next, select an image from your system that you want to use as a sticker in WhatsApp.

>Step 7: Once you select the image, the sticker editor will open on the screen.

>Step 8: Create or edit the sticker as per your choice and click on send.

You can also save it in your WhatsApp phone app by adding it to your favourite option. You can create as many stickers as you want by following the same process.

