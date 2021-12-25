Christmas 2021: Top 5 International Winter Escapes To Plan Your Next Trip Around; Check Photos

>Christmas 2021: Planning a vacation can take you weeks, months or sometimes years, for you would want it to turn out to be perfect. From researching about the place to visit checking the weather and of course, learning about their cuisine and culture, the to-do list never seems to end. To make your work easier, we have listed out a few International places you would want to visit during December when the temperature drops and the climate is pleasant and welcoming!

>Nagano, Japan

Although the place seems more welcoming and warm during summer, Japan is beautiful to visit during Winter, for an adventurous ski-in Nagano. It’s one of the country’s best all-around ski destinations. After an adventurous day, you can also visit the region’s onsens at Shirhone Onsen, where the milky white water is loaded with magnesium and calcium.

>Greenland

Greenland is said to be one of the mysterious and naturally beautiful places on the planet. It’s the world’s biggest non-continental island which has glaciers, fjords, villages and fields of sheep.

>Chaing Mai, Thailand

Surrounded by misty mountains, golden temples and verdant rice terraces, Chaing Mai is one of the coolest places to visit all around the year, but it only gets spectacular during the Winters. Tourists are also likely to visit this place during February when the city holds Flower Festival in Suan Buak Hat.

>St Petersburg, Russia

Another special winter destination to visit is St Petersburg in Russia. You can visit the famous Winter Palace, the world-famous Hermitage Museum and the Neva River, which is also known as the Venice of North St Petersburg. There are also several other Cathedrals and Palaces to visit here.

>Sydney, Australia

Interestingly, when everywhere else the temperature drops in December, summer starts in Sydney and goes on till February.

Tourists escape the Northern Hemisphere’s chilly weather to enjoy surfing at Bondi Beach, kayaking through Sydney Harbour and other sporting events.

