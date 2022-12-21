Christmas 2022: 10 Last-Minute DIY Christmas Gifts For Your Friends And Family

Christmas is just a few days away. But life gets in the way for all of us and the panic mode is starting to set in. Despite all the holiday shopping, we struggle to get that perfect gift for our loved ones. But fret not, we have got your back.

Homemade gifts are a thoughtful way to show family and friends how much you care this holiday season, especially if you’re trying to keep your holiday shopping budget under control. Everyone knows that DIY gifts on Christmas are often more special than something bought out of the store. If you’re looking for fresh DIY Christmas gift ideas, take a look at a few unique, thoughtful, and playful DIY Christmas gift ideas and hacks for you to explore:

DIY Christmas candy box

Advertisement

Put together an unusual box of treats - DIY Christmas Candy Box - which allows kids to get a little playful and creative this festive season. The DIY Christmas Candy Box has assorted confectionary products and also allows families to come together to make a DIY Christmas tree with candies. So, this Christmas welcome Santa Clause with an amazing DIY Christmas tree made out of candies, which is perfect to be placed in the centre of your dinner table to elevate your festive décor. It’s a fingerlicious treat for your loved ones to savour.

Christmas cookie mix in a Jar

Fill a mason jar with everything they need to make delicious chocolate toffee cookies. Decorate the jar with a festive ribbon, a cute printable label and some stickers. Attach a card with your greeting and name and VOILA! You are done.

Photo collage for memories

Everyone is hooked on this idea. Now as the world is slowly moving towards the new normal, after years of a nerve-wracking pandemic, people have finally started making memories again. And what’s a better way to capture someone’s favourite memories than to put it all together in a photo collage? Print out their favourite shots, then personalize the frame with a patterned backdrop and colourful clothespins.

Coffee mug mixers

Advertisement

Give your Christmas a festive stir. A spoonful of chocolate stirs instant flavour into the coffee. For aesthetics, try sprinkling choco-chips, peanut butter chips, or crushed candy canes on the chocolate of your choice.

Also Read: Christmas 2022: 3 Cute Christmas Party Hairstyles That You Must-Try

Jewellery organiser

Place chicken wire or make a criss-cross pattern with a metallic wire in a large picture frame to create a jewellery organiser. This super-easy homemade jewellery organiser is perfect for keeping earrings accessible and easy to find. You can also attach some hooks on the bottom for necklaces.

Advertisement

Christmas candle

Cut a winter wonderland scene on white vinyl and stick it around the base of a hurricane candle holder for a festive gift. You can also add white glitter to recreate the snowy Christmas morning in your gifting jar. These candles make for a wonderful homemade gift. You can also pair it up with essential oils. You can make these DIY Christmas Candles in a variety of sizes. You can even use cleaned-out jars from your recycling bin for this gifting hack.

Advertisement

Christmas tea tree

This project requires just a few items, the first of which are individually wrapped tea bags. Glue an assortment of tea bags onto a Styrofoam cone to make this cute Christmas tree topiary, which is a healthy alternative to sweet treats. Always throw in some green tea bags into the mix to continue the tree theme.

Embroidery hoop organiser

Make a fun gift for a fellow crafter by turning an embroidery hoop and some gorgeous fabric into a hanging organiser for your stationery and more. They also add colour and flair to your rooms. Everyone will be amazed by your creativity and will have no clue how simple this is to make.

Advertisement

Bookends

DIY bookends project is one of the simplest projects ever. These fruit-shaped cute bookends are super easy to make. You can use any type of faux fruit, or even small plastic toys (if you wish) to match the personality of the recipient of the present. Paint it in their favourite colour and DONE!

Embroidered towel

Take your fabric glue and glue a few stacked lines of your pom pom or lace at the bottom of the towel. Let the glue fully set. Add fun trims for a cute towel that’s perfect for gifting. Think of a festive or motivational quote which you can write in the middle and your towel is ready to display!

These innovative DIY present ideas and hacks will be sure to put a smile on your family’s and friends’ faces. So put your creativity and efforts in the right place and explore these DIY gifts this Christmas.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here