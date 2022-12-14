Christmas 2022: 4 Easy Christmas Dessert Recipes

Christmas decorations, party invitations, cake-mixing ceremonies, gifts and Christmas films – the vibe is festive and happy. Desserts form an integral part of the celebrations. We have dug out some popular traditional Christmas easy dessert recipes for you.

Chocolate and Almond Rum Ball by Chef Manish Mehrotra

Ingredients

Chocolate sponge eggless 250 gm

Dark chocolate (55% -70%) 100 gm

Single cream(20-25%fat) 150 ml

Almonds 100 gms

Castor sugar 100 gms

Instant coffee powder 10 gms

Dark rum 15 ml

Advertisement

Method:

Heat cream in a pan, give it a boil and remove from heat. Add the chocolate and keep aside till slightly cool and then mix well.

Toast the almonds in the oven at 180 degree Celsius for 8-10 mins. Roughly chop the almonds.

Heat castor sugar in a pan and caramelise, add the roughly chopped almonds and remove the nougat on to a parchment paper. Crush the nougat with a rolling pin till slightly coarse.

In a mixing bowl crumb the chocolate sponge till breadcrumb consistency, add half the chocolate ganache, instant coffee powder dissolved in a teaspoon of water, rum, and mix with hands till the mixture is even in consistency.

Now add 2/3 of the crushed almond nougat into the mix and form in to small round balls (35-40 gm) and refrigerate.

Advertisement

Once slightly set, coat the rum balls with the remaining chocolate ganache.

Garnish with almond nougat and serve

Spiced Almond Banana Jaggery Cake by Chef Manish Mehrotra

Ingredients

Butter, unsalted 1/2 cup

Jaggery powder 1/2 cup

Cinnamon, ground 1 ½ tsp

Nutmeg, ground 1/4 tsp

Almonds, sliced 1/2 cup

Sugar 3/4 cup

Eggs, large 3 no

Orange zest 2 tsp

Banana, ripped & mashed 1 1/4 cups

All-purpose flour 3 cups

Baking powder 1 1/2 tsp

Baking soda 1 tsp

Advertisement

Salt 1/2 tsp

Buttermilk 2/3 cup

Method:

Melt 1/4 cup of the butter. Pour 2 tablespoons of the melted butter into an 8-cup pan; brush the butter over pan sides and bottom. Mix together the jaggery, cinnamon, nutmeg, and almonds. Sprinkle bottom of pan with half the jaggery mixture; combine the remaining mixture with the remaining melted butter; set aside.

Advertisement

In a large bowl, beat remaining 1/4 cup butter with granulated sugar until blended. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, until blended. Beat in mashed banana.

Mix all-purpose, baking powder, soda, and salt. Add to banana mixture along with the buttermilk; stir until well blended.

Pour half the batter into prepared pan. Spoon remaining jaggery sugar mixture evenly over top; cover with remaining batter.

Bake in a 180° oven until a long wood skewer inserted into the thickest part of the cake comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cool the cake on a rack about 5 minutes, then invert cake onto a serving plate. Serve the cake warm or cool.

Also Read: A Fashion Soirée Hosted By Designer Manish Malhotra In Delhi

Advertisement

Gingerbread cookies by Chef Chandan Singh, Pastry Chef, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida

Ingredients

Refined flour 1000 gm

Cocoa powder 60 gm

Honey 500 gm

Ginger powder 20 gm

Cinnamon powder 10 gm

Cardamom powder 45 gm

Clove powder 5 gm

Method:

In a bowl, add refined flour, cocoa powder, ginger powder, cinnamon powder, cardamom powder, clove powder and honey. Mix all the ingredients well.

Gradually beat the flour mixture on low speed until it is mixed properly.

Next, divide the dough into two equal portions and press each dough balls into a thick flat disk. Wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 2 hours or for overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees once you are ready to bake the cookies.

Now, roll the dough on a lightly floured surface into 1/4 inch of thickness. Cut the cookies into your desired shapes, using a cookie cutter and place them on the baking sheet.

Bake the cookies for approximately 10 minutes. Once done, remove from the oven and cool completely.

Decorate the cookies as per your choice and enjoy.

Traditional Christmas Plum Cake by Chef Chandan Singh, Pastry Chef, Crowne Plaza Greater Noida

Ingredients

Butter 1000 gm

Sugar 600 gm

Egg whole 18 gm

Refined flour 600 gm

Raisin 500 gm

Orange peel 200 gm

Prunes 200 ml

Black current 200 ml

Cashewnut 200 gm

Dry cherry 300 gm

XXX Rum 1100 ml

Cardamom powder 15 gm

Cinnamon powder 25 gm

Nutmeg powder 10 gm

Clove powder 10 gm

1 tbsp baking powder

Method

First, soak all the dry fruits in brandy or rum.

In the next step take butter in a mixing bowl, add sugar and eggs. Beat the mixture well till it’s fluffy and creamy in texture. Add orange zest.

Now add refined flour, baking powder and all the spice powders in the egg mixture. Whisk thoroughly.

Add the soaked dry fruits and give a good mix

Now transfer the cake mixture to a greased pan and bake at 170 degrees for around 45-50 min.

Once done, remove from the oven. Cool completely and decorate with your Christmas decorations.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here