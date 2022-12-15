Christmas 2022: 5 Children's Books You Must Buy This Christmas For Your Kids

Christmas is around the corner and you can’t wait to be the secret Santa who gifts your loved ones. While the delicious cakes and cookies are surely the best part of Christmas, why not give your children books this year? As J.K. Rowling says “If you don’t like to read, you haven’t found the right book". We have curated a list of ideal books for your child this Christmas. Be the Santa for your kids and give them a present they will cherish.

The Land Beyond The Moon by Merlinwand-

Advertisement

If your kid isn’t much of a reader, start off with this personalised illustrated book by Merlinwand. The Land Beyond The Moon is a story that deals specifically with the loss of a pet. The story deals with fighting supervillains while spinning across asteroids and the moon to revive the pet. Along with choosing and naming the central character, the reader can choose which of the three worlds one wants to explore - Forest of Zee on a winged horse Peggy, the Kingdom of Zee on the friendly carpet Rasul, or the Planet of Zee on the futuristic spaceship Dhruva. This book is written by Parvathy Raveendran and illustrated by Rajyasree Sarkar.

When I Grow Up: I Want to Be# by Rosamund Lloyd

Present them with the gift of dreams this festive season. Inquisitive children can learn all about the most popular sports in the world in this creative lift-the-flap book. Through engaging, interactive text and flaps to lift on every spread, young readers will learn all about soccer, basketball, tennis, golf, and volleyball. Simple, accessible text throughout as well as under the flaps provides insight on how the games are played, what role each player assumes as part of a team, where each sport is played, and more. An ideal introduction to the world of sports for budding young athletes and sports fans.

Memories of Hills and Dales By Ruskin Bond-

Advertisement

Memories of Hills and Dales is a perfect Christmas gift as it is a collection of stories of life in the hills and the joys, sorrows and excitement it holds. A grandmother telling the tales of the past to her granddaughter; a mysterious kiss from a stranger in the dark; schoolboys taking off for a trek to a glacier; an old kitemaker reminiscing his heydays; and a beautiful village girl whose charms a city boy can’t resist.

Good Night India By Nitya Khemka

Advertisement

This book includes hundreds of titles exploring iconic locations and exciting, child-friendly themes. Many of India’s most beloved regions are artfully celebrated in these board books designed to soothe children before bedtime while instilling an early appreciation for India’s natural and cultural wonders. Each book stars a multicultural group of people visiting the featured area’s attractions as rhythmic language guides children through the passage of both a single day and the four seasons while saluting the iconic aspects of each place.

Our World by Sue Lowell Gallion

Advertisement

Your own little Dora The Explorer will hopefully be inspired by this first geography book with beautiful graphics, which will also serve to remind them of the amazing world outside, even if they haven’t seen much of it this year. Our world invites kids to identify and experience the Earth’s amazing geography through rhyming verse and lush illustrations: from rivers, lakes, and oceans deep, to valleys, hills, and mountains steep. This informative homage to Earth is sure to inspire your kids to learn more about their planet – and to engage with the world around them.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here