5 Easy To Make Cookies That Will Remind You Of Childhood

Christmas is here. The festive vibes are all around, with houses being decked up with decorative lights and people amping up their preparation for the festive day. Like any other festival, Christmas is also incomplete without food. Christmas is also about baking and cooking some yummy delicacies too! So, are you ready to bake and spread some holiday cheers for your loved ones? There are so many delicious Christmas cookies and sweets to enjoy with your kids, friends and family. So, if you’re planning to make and bake something special for your dear ones, go and prepare these crunchy cookie recipes for them.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

These classic chocolate chip cookies are thick and chewy from the inside and crisp around the edges. They have the perfect balance of sweet, salty and chocolaty flavours. You can also add some ingredients like finely ground oatmeals and coconut to make them more crunchy and healthy.

Cut-out Butter Cookies

Who doesn’t love flavoured cookies? These buttery and crispy, almond-scented sugar cut-out cookies are going to be your kid’s favourite. Put the dough in cookie cutters and give them different shapes like a Santa’s face or Christmas trees. Add some flavoured whipped cream on top of the cookies.

Gingerbread Cookies

To spice up your sweet tooth, bake these unique gingerbread cookies. They just taste as good as they look, with a perfect crispy-chewy texture, these cookies are flavoured with ginger, warm spices and molasses. Your kids will love it, as you can cut and shape the gingerbreads into cute little guys and gals.

Nutty Linzer Cookies

Linzer cookies are sandwich cookies filled with jam. These are shortbread-like texture cookies flavoured with butter and almond nuts. Filled with raspberry jam and a dusting of powdered sugar creates a glazy texture, making it a mouth-watering cookie.

Chocolate Brownie Cookies

The cookies are prepared with brownies and chocolate chips. To get the crinkled texture, roll the chocolate dough balls in powdered sugar and bake them.

Snowball Cookies

The buttery balls dusted with powdered sugar look like freshly fallen snow on cookies. These shortbread-like cookies are made with a mixture of ground nuts and flour, giving them a nutty flavour that melts in your mouth smoothly.

