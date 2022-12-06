Christmas 2022: 5 Must-Have Chocolate Desserts

Are you dreaming of a cocoa-dusted December? Then we have the chocolate Christmas desserts for you: cookies, candies, cakes and bonbons.

Christmas will be here before you know it, so it’s time to pull out your decorations and start shopping for this sweet indulgence. Push your clean diet as a New Year’s resolution to January and devour these chocolate-y treats from Anshi Saxena, co-founder, Colocal.

Bonbons

Bonbons are versatile, hence, there is a lot of scope for customisation. For instance, bonbons can be filled in with any choice of filling. Interesting options for filling ranges from beer to berry compote. They can also be made to suit Indian palate by combining chocolate and some favourite Indian sweets such as Nariyal and Doda.

Brownies

Brownies are evergreen. They are popular among all age groups. They make for bomb desserts when served with ice cream or served in the fondue platter. The only thing better than brownies is freshly baked brownies that are made with single origin freshly made chocolate. These brownies turn out soft, fresh and melt-in-the-mouth. Deliciousness!

Cookies

Cookies are everything one needs to elevate one’s coffee or tea drinking experience. They are loved by all. Especially for kids, cookies and a glass of milk is a match made in heaven. Handmade, gourmet cookies ought to have distinct texture, and give a crunch in every bite, fresh and delicious.

To achieve all that, cookies must be made with pure ingredients of superior quality, and baked under expert supervision with attention and love. The buttery cookies are an all-time favourite, but lately, they have become versatile - there are delicious oats cookies, cookies made with nuts, and of course, chocolate cookies.

Cakes

No one needs an occasion to enjoy a slice of cake but cakes aren’t a cakewalk at all. Consider something as basic a chocolate cake, the sponge ought to be airy while the chocolate needs to be rich, intense and have a silken feel to it. There are many interesting cakes available that are a must try, for instance, a pumpkin cake for Christmas.

Hazelnut Spread

Hazelnut spreads make for delicious and healthy breakfast and snack time accompaniment. Imagine handpicked hazel nuts, ground and mixed with rich, dark single estate chocolate. These spreads, sans preservatives, make for guilt free indulgence.

Chocolate coated nuts

Imagine handpicked superior quality almonds coated in rich, dark chocolate, serving you a bite and guilt free munching any time. They also make for excellent gifts especially during Christmas, plus, they are loved by kids as well.

