Christmas 2022: 8 Ways to Maintain Your Sugar Levels This Christmas

Christmas is here! It’s time for delicious sweets like, cakes and candies. However, with all these treats, your sugar levels can go up and become the reason for a lot of diseases. So, save yourself from this trauma with these easy tips. Here are top 8 tips to maintain your sugar level and keep up with a healthy lifestyle by Preeti Gupta, Dietician and Founder, Perfect Health by Preeti Gupta.

Drink lots of water, nimbu pani, soups and vegetable juice but no fruit juices

Drinking water in general has a lot of health benefits. Drinking liquids like water, nimbu pani, soup and vegetable juices can dilute glucose concentration in your blood stream hence maintaining your body sugar level. This can also prevent unnecessary weight gain.

Avoid smoking and alcohol

If you are looking forward to keeping a check on your sugar level during Christmas time, it is highly recommended to avoid consuming any kind of alcohol or smoking. Alcohol has excess sugar concentration that can cause extreme health issues.

Eat only 1 desert which is lesser calories

We understand that Christmas is the perfect time for sweets but eating too much can sky rocket your sugar levels. It is best to keep a check on your sugar consumption and try eating only one dessert a day with managed quantity and sugar content. Cakes without icing or made with gur or date sugar can be a better option.

Exercise at least 4 times a week

Exercising in winters can be hard but working out 4 times a week can help prevent unnecessary weight gain. Keep your metabolism up and your blood sugar levels in check.

Don’t eat packaged and preserved foods

Packaged or preserved foods are filled with oils and artificial sugar that can increase blood sugar and lead to weight gain. Rather than preserved food try taking fresh foods like vegetables which would help you keep your body in check throughout the season.

Avoid junk foods

During this festival season when you are already at a risk of blood sugar levels spiking, try and avoid junk food. Rather opt for foods like tandoori snacks and whole wheat chapattis or thin crust pizza with very less cheese and pasta with red or pesto sauce.

Sleep well and reduce stress

Sleep is extremely important; it can build or break your health. Sleeping can prevent a lot of diseases and give you energy to work throughout the day. Who doesn’t like sleep? It is one of the easiest solution to keep your sugar levels maintained.

Eat a variety of foods and keep a track on calories intake

It’s Christmas season and you can’t possibly avoid various delicious foods. All we recommend is to keep a track record of the food items you are consuming. This would help you stay safe from issues like sugar, diabetes and unnecessary weight gain.

So, these were some of the things you should keep in mind to prevent increased blood sugar levels. But, with that do not forget to enjoy this beautiful season. Remember, Christmas doesn’t come twice a year.

