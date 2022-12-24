Christmas 2022: Add Sparkle and Drama to Your Xmas Look With These 5 Trendy Makeup Ideas

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Holidays are the perfect excuse to get ready and look your best. As Christmas nears, family time, get-togethers and parties with your friends will serve as a great excuse to go all out with the jewel tones and glitter. It’s time to grab those makeup brushes and eye shadow palettes and get ready to try all those festive looks from your makeup bucket list.

If you are confused about your Christmas makeup, we are here to help. Scroll down to check out 5 trendy ideas for your look this holiday season.

Glittering Golden Eyes

What’s Christmas without glitters? Add golden glitter to your makeup for a more festive vibe. Apply the eyeshadow in golden shades and add glitter to it. Put on a nude shade of lipstick, and your iconic Christmas look is complete.

Smokey eyes

Smokey eyes go well with every occasion, let alone Christmas. It’s easy and the most adorned during the festive seasons. Use dark tones to highlight your eyes, with lots of mascara and beautiful, minimal nude lipstick. Add a hint of highlighter on the inner corner of your eyes for that extra dose of festivity.

Cat Eye

Another popular holiday look is cat eyes, which require a simple liquid eyeliner. Cat eyeliner or winged eyeliner, makes up for the classy and perfect bold-eye look. You can wear red lip colour which will complement your eyes and will look super trendy for Christmas.

Glowy Gold look

Christmas is all about sparkles and glitter. Talking of which, this Glowy Gold makeup look is perfect. All you need is a gold highlighter and use it as you like.

Berry blushes

Christmas without berry blush? Nah. Try darker blushes in bold, moodier shades like browns, reds and plums. Darker blushes add more emphasis to your makeup and make it perfect for a holiday look.

