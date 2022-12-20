Christmas 2022: Are You Dreaming of a Green Christmas? Check Out Some Amazing Ideas Here

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Christmas vibes have painted the town red and now, it’s the time to decorate your homes and prepare delicacies for your friends and family. To make the most of the festive season without burning a hole in your pocket, there are numerous options that we can opt for this year. We can reduce food waste and consider carbon-efficient cooking, lighting and heating. Try making your own decorations and find out how you can make a real difference to the environment with just a few simple changes.

With a little knowledge and pre-planning, you can pull off an eco-friendly Christmas. From the tree you choose to the gifts you give, everything leaves an impact.

So, without much delay, read about those amazing tips and ideas here:

Buy a real Christmas tree

Looking for an eco-friendly Christmas tree? Buying a real Christmas tree is much more sustainable than artificial ones, as it ensures and guarantees that your tree has been grown to set environmental standards. Fake trees are mostly made of non-degradable petroleum products. Real trees, on the other hand, can be recycled, replanted and repotted. Wrap gifts with recycled paper

Do not buy metallic or glossy wrapping papers as these are difficult to reuse. Many of us don’t realise that gift rolls and sheets contain non-recyclable elements like foil, glitter or plastic. Opt for recycled wrapping paper or try wrapping with fabric scraps, old newspapers or calendars instead. That can be reused again. Send eco-friendly and plastic-free Christmas gifts and cards

Make sure to buy certified plastic-free gifts and eco-friendly logo cards. This is the best way to determine if a product is environmentally-friendly, Look out for eco logos. When choosing material gifts, go local and opt for homegrown brands and eco-friendly options. Don’t use plastic wreaths for decoration

Avoid wreaths with plastic accessories and glittery decorations. These are made using non-sustainable materials and can be harmful for birds if hung up outside. Go for a real, fresh wreath made using seasonal and natural foliage. Avoid wasting your food

When Christmas arrives, we can be a little more wasteful. One option is to buy less. You can also plan to serve Turkey and any other cuts of meat in the starters. Surplus meat and turkey can be sliced, wrapped and frozen to be used later.

