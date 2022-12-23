Christmas 2022: Cool Tech Gadgets You Can Gift Your Loved Ones This Xmas

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Are you looking for a perfect Christmas present for your dear ones? If yes, were are here to help. Gifting your family a gadget would be a great idea this year. It will not only make their day-to-day routine easier but you will also win their hearts with such presents. We’ve compiled a list of cool gadgets, from Smart Echo Speakers to personalized Christmas Printed LED lamps, that you can give to your loved ones this season.

Advertisement

Smart Echo Speakers

It’s a device that’s always ready to take your commands. The Echo Speakers awaits your voice. Ask for playing music or any info like the latest news, weather forecast or a match score, these smart speakers instantly respond with the answer to your queries.

Wireless Charging Pad

Gift your loved one this extra-special and convenient cordless phone charger pad. The device is compatible with iPhones, Samsung phones and more. The inductive charging technology provides wireless power to a device placed directly on the pad.

Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard

Advertisement

As these keyboards are foldable, one can easily keep them in a purse. If your friend loves travelling, gift them a gadget like this. The keyboard connects via Bluetooth to devices with Windows and Android, so the user can work comfortably from any place.

ALSO READ: Why is Christmas Celebrated on December 25? History, Significance and Traditions

Smart Reusable Notebook

Advertisement

Say goodbye to writing pads! This smart notebook has digital pages with different page styles, including planning lists, note-taking and sketching pages.

Electric Essential Oil Diffuser

Gift an Electric Diffuser, if your friend loves fragrances at home. An Electric Diffuser is a portable USB device that can be powered by car charger or laptops.

Personalised Christmas Printed LED Pillows

A decor item like LED cushions and pillows can be a good gift. It has an LED light that can be turned on & off and also comes with a printed Merry Christmas message.

Wireless Singing Mic

If your dear ones love to sing, gift them a wireless karaoke mic. You can also use it during small gatherings and music nights. The device has an audio player that allows users to sing and record their voices.

Bluetooth Eye Mask with Headphones

This sleeping eye mask comes with built-in headphones and Bluetooth technology, allowing users to enjoy music while sleeping.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here