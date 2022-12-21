Christmas 2022: Easy and Tasty Cookies Recipes to Get You in the Festive Spirit

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Nothing gets you in the holiday mood like some mouthwatering Christmas cookies. The best part about cookies is that you don’t have to be a trained masterchef to create those awesome delicacies. With some simple and easy-to-cook recipes, you can create the yummiest cookies ever. In this article, you will get to learn about the recipes to make the tastiest cookies at home.

EGGLESS CHOCO CHIP COOKIES

They are usually baked with regular wheat flour but they can also be baked with all-purpose flour. A mix of both the flours in equal quantities can also be opted for. If you want the cookies to be slightly denser with a coarse and a crisp texture, then whole wheat flour should be opted. It should be replaced with an all-purpose flour if you want a light and soft texture in pastries.

OREO CHRISTMAS COOKIES

You have to put together flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking powder in a bowl and put them aside. In another bowl butter, sugar and brown sugar should be creamed together. This should be done until they are light and fluffy. Then vanilla should be added, followed by coffee. It should be mixed well. A fondant should be placed between the cookies.

PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

As the name goes, the dough is prepared using pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice for a pillow-like cookie. Mix flour, baking soda, pumpkin spice, and salt for dough in one bowl, and use another for mixing cream together butter and sugar. To this, beat in pumpkin, egg, and vanilla extract until combined to add to flour mixture. After refabricating for half an hour, lay the cookies on baking sheets and bake until golden at edges.

