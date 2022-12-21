Christmas 2022: This Easy Rum Cake Recipe Will Make You Star Baker of Your Family

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Rum cake is a soft dessert with wonderful crumbs that is incredibly moist and steeped in black rum making it extremely delicious since it’s packed with raisins, dried berries, dates, apricots, and dry fruits. Rum Cake is one of the most famous traditional cakes all around the world. However, you can make this cake recipe for a variety of other events as well, and believe us when we say it’s simply amazing. Here’s how to make this classic cake at home with a few simple steps outlined below.

It is prepared using simple pantry supplies and takes only 15 minutes of active working time to complete. Aside from being simple to create, another advantage of this cake is that you may experiment with the recipe as much as you wish.

The amount of baking powder and flour cannot be modified considerably, but you can certainly add extra spices like cinnamon or cardamom to your liking. To prepare this cake for your loved ones, you may also add any liquor of your choosing.

Ingredient- For 8 servings

3/4 cup seasoned rum

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tsp orange zest

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

Granulated sugar, 1/2 cup

4 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup maida/ all-purpose flour

1 tsp cocoa powder

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Begin by preheating the oven to 180°C and lightly greasing a baking pan. Distribute the chopped pecans equally in the pan.

Step 2: Make the cake mix

In a mixing dish, combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda/powder, and salt. In a separate dish, cream the butter, sugar, and orange zest for 2 minutes. Beat in the cream, eggs, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until well blended.

Step 3: Mix together the ingredients

Mix the dry items into the wet ingredients at slower speeds. Mix in the rum and milk gradually until everything is well incorporated and the batter is thick.

Once the batter is ready, bake it for 1 hour. Cool, and invert cake on a serving plate.

