Christmas 2022: Perfect Places To Visit For The Best Christmas Feasts

Christmas is here. Let’s make it a beautiful one this year too. Pleasant evenings, fairy lights, scrumptious delights, a glass or two of your favourite poison and of course your favourite company. If nothing fancy planned at home, head to these places across the country for the perfect Christmas celebrations.

Elephant & Co, Pune

Pune is celebrating a special Christmas Day on the 25th of December starting from 12 pm with a Community Christmas Brunch, Christmas Sundowners from 4 to 7 pm, and evenings with a DIY sweater party from 8:30 pm onwards.

Cobbler & Crew, Pune

Cobbler & Crew in Pune celebrates Christmas this time with a special American Style festive brunch with offerings such as Roasted Turkey and Chicken, seasonal veggies, and more.

White Hogwarts Christmas at Silly, Khar

Have you ever wished you could get into Hogwarts? I’m sure we all have. It’s a magical place where all of your dreams come true, and it’s got to be the most fun place in the world.

From the moment you arrive at the entrance until you leave, you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a dream. From snow-covered branches to owls and wands hanging from every surface, everyone will feel like they’re walking into Harry Potter’s Hogwarts. Catch DJ Omen on the deck this Christmas Eve for some swanky tunes from old skool hip-hop to the hottest billboard releases of 2022.

The decorating was inspired by different types of magic—from spells to potions—and each room has its own unique vibe that makes it feel like being in a different world altogether. The 12-foot Christmas tree is just icing on the cake! Homemade Pumpkin Soup, Deep fried Brie with Plum Sauce, Fish cakes with strawberries, Tofu Katsu Curry, Profiteroles with Ice cream and Hot Chocolate sauce, Warm Christmas Cake are the delights offered.

Christmas Cocktails at Nara Thai

Experience the joy of the festive season with Nara Thai’s Christmas special cocktails! Taste classic pairings such as Chocolate and Orange Negroni, a punchy Ginger Rum Mule, or the crowd-favourite White Christmas Margarita

Butterfly High, BKC & Thane, Mumbai

Get to experience your favourite dishes from Butterfly High paired with a special Christmas Cocktail menu this winter, featuring dishes like berry pulao and rum and nut cake, and cocktails such as A Christmas Query and Santas Sparkling Mimosa.

BOSS Burgers Brews+ BBQs, Mumbai

BOSS’s new winter menu includes some must-try signature dishes like Rudolph’s Mushroom Risotto, Holly Jolly Platter, and Ho-ho-hollandaise Roast Tenderloin, to name a few.

Yazu - Pan Asian Beach Club, Goa

Special Christmas evenings by the beach with an all-exclusive new Bombay Sapphire sunset edition cocktails starting from 2499/++ onwards accompanied with pleasure Hours Featuring Teyjas on the 25th of December from 7 pm onwards.

Yazu is presenting a special Fire Show on the 23rd of December with the Fire Duo on the beach at Marquis beach resort from 8 pm onwards.

Maai, Goa

Get unique Portuguese inspired food and cocktails at Maai, a restaurant set in a 125-year-old villa in Assagao, Goa. Enjoy dishes like Cottage Cheese Skewers Sever with Spicy Green Chilli Peanut, Inspired Goan Prawns Curry Served with Goan Spice Rice and more. You can also get to experience a live grill and BBQ station with both veg and non-veg options. Maai will also be serving pasta from a live pasta station.

