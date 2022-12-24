Christmas 2022 Recipes: 3 Healthy Cookies That The Whole Family Will Enjoy

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Knock-knock, it is Christmas season already. Christmas is a time when people indulge in sweet treats, cookies and many other delicacies to celebrate the occasion with a more cheerful spirit. Haven’t decided on the Christmas treats yet? Brightly coloured, and varied in size and shape, you’ll find cookies as the most loved delicacies at holiday gatherings.

The more cookies you have, the better. And just like always, we have got you covered. Here’s a list of tried and tested mouth-watering cookies. From coconut cookies to almond cookies, try these three simple-healthy recipes listed below.

Oatmeal and Almond cookies

Take a hot pan with olive oil and toast the oats. Add flour and sugar to a bowl. Combine it with butter. Add ground almonds. Add milk slowly and make a dough with it. After rolling the dough cut it into circles. Keep it on a cookie dish. After mixing clove powder, and cinnamon powder, sprinkle it on the cookies. Make pricks on the cookies with the help of a folk. Bake it for 8 to 10 minutes.

Atta walnut cookies

Beat sugar and butter. After sieving flour, baking powder, and coffee powder, fold them into the sugar mixture. Make a dough with milk and roll them in circles. Keep them on the baking tray. Ensure that it is greased well. Bake it for 15 minutes at 180°C. Coconut cookies:

Combine butter and sugar

Add eggs and whisk them. Mix flour, soda, salt, and cream mixture well. Mix oats and coconut. Shape the dough into the shape of cookies. Take ungreased cookie sheets and place the cookies over them. Bake it for about 12 to 15 minutes.

Enjoy the Christmas fervour with these delectable and healthy treats.

