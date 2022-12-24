Christmas 2022 Recipes: Step-by-step Guide to Make Low-calorie Desserts For Your Holiday Table

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Indulging in pastries, and candies among other sweet food items are inevitable during festive seasons. As much as we love sating our cravings for something sweet, we are often concerned about how unhealthy it is. What if we tell you otherwise? Eating your favourite desserts without compromising on your fitness sounds surreal, isn’t it?

Well, we might just have found a way to make your wishes come true. We have curated a list of healthy and mouth-watering desserts for you to enjoy this Christmas.

Fruit custard

Take a deep pan and boil milk in it. Add custard powder and brown sugar to another bowl. Then, pour some water into the bowl and mix it thoroughly. Combine the mixture with the boiled milk. Whisk it thoroughly to prevent lumps. Simmer the mix and transfer it to a bowl. Chop your favourite fruits and put them over the custard. Keep it in the fridge for a while and serve it when cold.

Fruit Yogurt

After boiling the milk let it cool to a temperature of 37-40 degree Celsius. Chop your favorite fruits into small bits and big chunks. Add the fruit pulp, fruit bits, fruit chunks, and chopped dried fruits to the milk. After adding two spoons of yogurt culture, mix it well. Cover it well. Incubate it at a warm place for about 6-8 hours. Garnish the yogurt with fruits, fruit sauce, and dried fruits. Serve it when cold.

Maple and Fruit Falooda

Boil milk in a heavy bottom pan till it gets half the original volume. After letting the milk cool, add half the maple syrup and refrigerate it. Soak basil seeds and falooda noodles in water separately. After 30 minutes, drain out the extra water and keep the seeds and falooda aside. Chop fruits into bit size pieces. Now assemble everything by portioning out falooda noodles and basil seeds in a large glass. Then add milk in it. Combine it with diced fruits and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Add maple syrup on top and garnish it with fresh fruits.

