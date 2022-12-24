Christmas 2022: Statement Pieces Inspired by Christmas To Add Your Jewel Box

Christmas 2022: Inspired by the festival of joy and happiness, it’s time to celebrate it in style this season. Inspired by the festivities, there’s an array of jewellery designs such as the evergreen Christmas tree earrings to a ring inspired by Christmas toffee that will go perfectly with your party wear. Style them with your favourite co-ord set or gown, and celebrate the festival with your loved ones.

Santa Claus and Rudolf

Advertisement

Santa Claus is coming to town, so why not welcome him in style. Go for the colourful earrings designed by A Little Extra, featuring white and red beads which were used to create the perfect Santa Claus face. Adding festive cheer with a lot of sparkle to your Christmas party look are the dazzling earrings that resemble the antlers of Santa’s favourite reindeer Rudolf. The diamond earrings feature semi-precious stone set in 18kt gold.

Advertisement

Christmas Tree

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you say Christmas? A larger than life Chritsmas tree, right? The Triad Drop Earrings are perfect for those who are travelling during Christmas, and want to celebrate it on the go. The earrings resemble the shape of a Christmas tree. If you want to keep it playful and quirky then opt for these cute Christmas earrings in multi-coloured beads from House of Vandy.

Advertisement

Also Read: Merry Christmas 2022: Best Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones on Xmas

Advertisement

Christmas Sweets

Christmas is incomplete without scrumptious sweetmeats including milk/marzipan sweets, cookies for Santa and the fudge chocolates. Relive your childhood memories with the She Sells She Shells Palm Cuffs, which resembles the sea shell shaped marzipan sweets that came in multi-colours. If you are someone who can’t get enough of the Christamas toffees, then the Masaba Gold Toffee Ring is a must have.

Christmas Ornaments

Wrapping the Chritsmas tree or decorating your window or the door with silver or gold string beads is always a fun activity. Why not make it part of your Christmas wardrobe too? The Bulle Necklace and Bracelet from Twyla is a carbon copy of the pattern Similarly, the stretchable scrunchie bracelet from Eurumme resembles the multi-coloured and multi-shaped silver and gold bauble ornaments that add sparkle to the Christmas tree. A perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones too. Afterall, who doesn’t like a little bling during the festive season, right?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here