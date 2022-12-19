Christmas 2022: The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide For Everyone On Your List

Festivities are knocking on the door again with Christmas in tow. ‘Tis the season of celebrations and gifting, and finding an ultimate gift for your near and dear ones needn’t be a daunting task. Invoke the Yuletide spirit by pampering your loved ones with a thoughtful present that can be devoured for years to come is sure to amplify the celebration, and make them feel special.

As Christmas approaches our doorsteps, the festive season is in full fervour and gift shopping is at its craziest best. So, this Christmas, make sure your gift is unique, special and makes for the perfect present. To help you out, we have compiled a list of ultimate gift items. Time to be someone’s secret Santa.

Thevasa

This Christmas gift your friends and family options with modern designs that are authentically merged with our artforms and traditions using a more ethical and ecological technique. The collection has exquisite bowls, cups, plates, and more in stunning contrast hues of pastel pink, delicate blue, and earthy orange all created by experienced artisans. The amazing collection offers lovely designs, to help you choose the right gifting option. Each gift set in this collection is painstakingly made by talented artisans to evoke any occasion and catch people’s attention.

Ted Ferde

Gift your travel friends alluring wardrobe selections from Ted Ferde and embrace a new experience with a diverse range of scarlet dresses, crop tops, amber jackets, trench coats, shirts, and pants. The impeccable tailoring, timeless styles, and plush fabrics of design pieces make a perfect gift choice. Bid adieu to all your travel wardrobe woes with the brand.

Abraham and Thakore

Give yourself a festive makeover with timeless pieces from Abraham and Thakore. The design aesthetic is deeply entrenched in the yin-yang tenets of marrying polarities to create harmony. Their design language flows through the dichotomies of black x white, East x West, heritage x contemporary, houndstooth x ikat.

trueBrowns

With the onset of the upcoming festive season and celebrations, trueBrowns, your quintessential ally to bid adieu to all your wardrobe woes is here with their New Velvet Collection which is truly an epitome of luxury and versatility. Crafted in soft color, floral print, relaxed and minimal cuts that move with you, makes it a perfect choice for everyone and for every occasion extending the warmth of the season. Presenting a diverse amalgamation of kurta-pant sets, kaftans, jackets, co-ord sets and shawls, the pieces are a perfect fit for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Ikkis

The festival cheers are just round the corner and you must be looking for unique decor options for shopping and to gift your loved ones. Ikkis has launched its latest festive collection, One By Two, bringing forth the spirit of festivities, paying an ode to the layers and beauty of the rituals behind our celebrations. Titled ‘One by Two’ or ‘Ek ka Do’ denoting the doubling of a gain, the pieces are meant to be layered and used in an array of combinations making the setting feel high-spirited and abundant all year round.

Biozoma

For those of you worried about finding the ideal present for your loved ones for Christmas, Biozoma has you covered. What better way to pamper your hair this cold winter than indulge in the Christmas skincare collection that contains Biozoma Hair Strengthening Shampoo, Biozoma Hair Strengthening Conditioner, Keraphill Serum, Keraphill Mask, Quinoakare Deep recovery shampoo and Quinoakare Deep recovery Serum. This Christmas is the right time to give your lovely family and friends everything they desire and deserve during the most wonderful time of the year.

BeeYoung

If you are throwing a Christmas party for your loved ones or are just having a quite family Christmas dinner, with everyone’s favourite delicacies and sweets, make sure you have stocked up BeeYoung beer for upping the celebrations. India’s one-of-a-kind lagers are artfully curated with the choicest of fine ingredients sourced from around the world, bringing rich, smooth, aromatic and silky flavors to life and a perfect festive surprise for your guests.

Cocoa Cellar

Cocoa Cellar’s alcohol-infused desserts will undoubtedly liven up your Christmas celebrations. Sacher Torte Cake, Coffee Walnut Loaf, Amarula and Dark Chocolate Cupcake, Whisky & Cashew Cookies, Rochers, and many more alcoholic and non-alcoholic dessert alternatives are a must-have. The brand exclusively uses imported liquors like Amarula, Kirsch, Blood Orange Cointreau, Mot & Chandon Champagne, Baileys, Kahlua, and Malibu Rum. The brand also makes Baileys Cookie, Cocoamisu, Rochers, Dark Chocolate Cupcakes, and other popular desserts.

Monrow

Monrow, a homegrown conscious footwear label offers a plethora of stunning options ranging from block heels and kitten heels to flats and wedges. The label showcases some beautiful pop and bold and blingy colours perfect for Christmas and the party season. The versatile styles are handmade with utmost love and care making it an ideal selection for hustling all day every day.

Cloth Haus

A brand that boasts of breathtaking quality and eye-catching designs, Cloth Haus brings to you an exclusive range of scintillating ponchos that make for the perfect gift this Xmas. Choose from their Blue Floral Printed Off Shoulder Pleated Poncho or Blue Patch Printed Off Shoulder Pleated Poncho. These lightweight delights are extremely comfortable to wear.

Paper It

Looking for vibrant and elegant aesthetic to make your Christmas gifting an unforgettable experience? Well, with Paper It top-notch selection of gift packing options, it has become easy for you. A beautiful confluence of creativity, modernity, and sustainability. The brand is all about the cute and dainty details. Keeping the upcoming Holiday season in mind, they have some amazing gifting options such as customised Christmas envelopes, table mats, table runners and coasters, all in colourful and dazzling theme to make the audience feel the vibrancy of the festival coming with the brand.

Aldo

The festive season is here and it’s time to get into a stunning traditional look from Aldo. The brand offers products in a range of categories such as heels, moccasins, top handles, clutches, and many more. It’s a perfect amalgamation of tradition and glam. The collection is an exquisite creation featuring combinations of materials like satin and suede, the designs are beautifully adorned to uplift one’s attire.

The Simple Brew

This is a great choice for the foodie in your life, as it includes a bottle of coffee concentrate, an assorted box of chocolates, a Coffee Bean/Vanilla Coconut Infused Bubble Candle, a charming dreamcatcher ornament, and a special Christmas discount. The single- and double-brew coffee bottle is ideal for making hot chocolate, gingerbread latte, boozy orange punch, and cake. Delicious, delightful, and useful for any and all households.

Azafran

No matter what the occasion, no matter what the season, if there’s one brand that has always got a plethora of organic gifting choices to put a smile on your loved one’s face, it is Azafran. For Christmas, the brand has hand curated organic makeup products that will help you stand out in style. The Vrindavan Makeup Palette blends the powerful charm of bold Indian shades with the wholesome goodness of natural pigments to give you a makeup palette that’s like nothing else in the market. It features nine vibrant tones of eyeshadows, a duo of rocking blushes and a dazzling highlighter.

XI

This Christmas gift your loved ones, colleagues, friends our Master Planner for 2023 to set their aims as clear as our master planner from XI. It helps to write down ideas, thoughts, your goals, note down important events, dates and is easy to carry everywhere.

DaMENSCH

It’s the season to be jolly and what can be jollier than the warmth of comfort? This is exactly what DaMENSCH’s wide range of premium men’s apparel feels like. Statement collection can be moulded in a zillion different ways to enrapture your personal style the best. The garments are crafted with specialized knits, high-IQ colours, thermoregulating fiber tech and high-quality sustainably sourced materials making them the essentials that only fills your wardrobe with style, fits with comfort and the planet with care.

Beato Curv Glucometer

Do you have a person with diabetes on your Secret Santa list but don’t know what to gift them? Diabetes is something they carry with them everywhere they go. Shouldn’t their glucometer be portable as well? This Christmas, gift your loved ones a BeatO Glucometer, a smartphone-connected glucometer that operates flawlessly via the BeatO App. They can easily take sugar readings, sync with the BeatO App, and keep a log of all previous readings using this mobile-based glucometer to understand their pattern of sugar levels. They will get personalised diet recommendations and a health coach on call in case their reading is out of range. This will not only help them in making important dietary and lifestyle improvements, but it will also assist the doctor in regulating their medication.

Proarte

As we soon commence the Christmas festivities, Proarte has specially curated products like eyelashes and makeup free brushes that keeps you absolutely stress free and helps you get that party look for the festive season. The Cheek Hug Contour Brush is the perfect tool for getting that perfect chiseled look, hug the curves of your face for a blended bronzed look, ideal for effortless contouring and highlighting and for the perfect bronzed look.

Gizmore Glow Luxe

The Glow Luxe smartwatch is a made-in-India smartwatch that offers a luxurious and premium timepiece look, making for a classic look for men. The “Classic, Yet Smart" Gizmore Glow Luxe smartwatch comes with a stunning 1.32-inch circular Full Touch HD AMOLED display with 500 NITS of peak brightness with 390 x 390 pix resolution dispaly, ensuring that users can see everything in detail in the brightest of environments. The display is enclosed in a Zync-Alloy casing, which not only enhances the premium look and feel of the Glow Luxe but offers a sturdy as well as lightweight build. Perfect gift for Christmas.

Elista Mini Single Tower Speakers

ELS ST 8000 Mini single tower speaker checks all the boxes in terms of connectivity with support for Bluetooth 5.1, FM, Aux, and USB. This speaker not only fills the room with clear, powerful sound, but they are also eye-catching. The RGB Multi-colour disco LED Lights add to their appeal. ELS ST 8000 Mini speakers produce less distortion at any volume, making it an ideal choice for house parties and family get-togethers. To give users the ultimate comfort and convenience, ELS ST 8000 Mini comes with an easy-to-use remote control. Present the gift of good sound to your loved ones on Christmas.

Forever Living Products

During the festive season it’s important to be aware of the food and drink you put into our body. FLP believes that nutritious diet, making conscious choices while indulging and supporting your body with the right nutrition are important to stay healthy. The Health, Nutrition and personal care product range comprises of forever aloe vera gel, aloe turm, forever bee honey. The Forever Aloe Vera Gel is 99.7% pure inner leaf aloe Vera gel with no added preservatives and supports healthy digestion.

Chateau Indage wines

A festive round of Christmas cocktails starts any celebration off on the right foot, and boozy batches of Christmas Sangrias ensure that the host doesn’t have to stand behind the bar all night. Whether you need a delectable wine to pair with every course that appears on your carefully curated Christmas menu or that perfect bottle to gift your loved wines, Chateau Indage has you covered.

Numero Uno

This Christmas, Numero is offering a stylish and modern take on festive fashion with its new Christmas clothing collection. From classic knitwear to bold and bright statement pieces, the range is designed to bring a touch of festive cheer to any outfit. Perfect for the festive season, the collection features a selection of festive-inspired pieces, including cosy knitted jumpers and sweatshirts adorned with Christmas motifs.

Brune & Bareskin

Brune & Bareskin has got you covered this Holiday season. An Indian leater brand that believes in celebrating diversity, has launched its Christmas gifting collection for your loved ones this festive season. This range includes iPhone cases, AirPod cases, Pen holders, eyewear glasses holders and wristwatch rolls.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

As the Dyson colour palette evolves, Hair Care continues to provide an experimental canvas for engineers. The new Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in Vinca Blue and Rosé colour is the outcome of our latest exploration of unique finishes. The new porcelain-like texture is the result of precision-applied satin paint topcoats. Dry to the touch, the end result was achieved through many rounds of experimentation – designed to evoke the silky-smooth finish of unglazed ceramic.The Supersonic is included as part of a gift set paired with a selection of accessories, including a matching presentation case and Dyson-designed brush and comb.

Crocs

All that glitter is (gold) Crocs! An elevated take on glitter combined with comfort brings to life the Classic Glitter Clog. These fun colorways feature holographic glitter that create an iridescent effect when viewed from different angles. An upgraded take on glitter combines with iconic Crocs comfort in the Classic Glitter Clog. Features holographic glitter that gives off a rainbow-shine effect when viewed from different angles. It’s the dynamic, stylish clog that you’re sure to fall deeper in love with day after day. Shine on!

Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup by MyGlamm

This Christmas, get your hands on this medium-to-high coverage skin energizing foundation. It is an even-toned, smooth, and luminous base. It comes with a dermatologically tested non-irritating, soft-focus, 10 hours long-wear formula. It also protects the skin from free radical damage and premature ageing with Vitamin C enriched with 40% Italian Red Orange Extracts (100% organic) which improves skin’s resistance. Available in 15 shades that flatter Indian skin tones, it also has glow-igniting gold for instant radiance.

POPxo Makeup by MyGlamm

Eye Gotchu is a liquid eyeliner trio that’ll add a #CoolGirl flair to your everyday look. Featuring 3 essential shades – black, brown, and green – to take your everyday makeup look, POP! The shades in this liquid eyeliner kit, much like your 3 AM friend, will always have your back. Versatile enough to take you from day to night and everything in between, these are the only eyeliner shades you need to ace your everyday makeup look. Toss them into your purse because you won’t want to leave the house without them!

Hilton, Conrad Bengaluru

Christmas just got merrier! Bringing you the true taste of the season with these customisable Christmas Goodies hamper. From traditional cookies to cakes and more, indulge in these delightful treats.

TUMI

TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, is celebrating this holiday season with a curated selection designed to fit everyone – from those who prefer local trips to the global adventurers. This holiday season, join the brand on a gifting journey featuring resilient collections that are built to last. Coupled with our 1% for the Planet partnership to support global environmental efforts, they are committed to preserving our planet.

Plum

New to serums? Don’t know which active ingredient to start with? Plum is here with their most loved beginner friendly serums in mini sizes in a set of 5 making them a perfect trial pack for beginners. The mini yet sturdy packaging also makes these mini serums travel-friendly and a boon for explorers who hate leaving behind their full-size serums before take-off! Pick your pack from below and glow like never before.

Nappa Dori

It’s the season to bring forth Christmas cheer in your and your loved ones’ lives! Enrich your Xmas with our carefully curated gift box brimming with practical and aesthetically pleasing presents that Santa can’t beat! The Gift Box contains: Quad Tray, Christmas Ornament, Bookmark, Classic Casebound, Classic Pencils, Macaron Measuring Tape and Leather Hanging.

ONITSUKA TIGER

Onitsuka Tiger presents this women’s jacket from its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, featuring a slightly Gothic & Girly style with a modern rock star twist. This padded blouson employs THERMOLITE, a material with superior moisture retention, that makes it light and comfortable.

The Ayurvedic Company

The tradition of sharing gifts at occasions is primarily intended to promote a sense of belongingness, love, and dedication. Treat your loved ones with T.A.C’s amazing ayurvedic skincare hamper this Christmas or New Year to make them feel special. The hamper is infused with the richness of Kumkumadi and contains products from T.A.C’s Kumkumadi range, such as body lotion, face scrub, face wash and sheet mask. Kumkumadi, rich with the amazing properties of saffron, improves the appearance of the skin by fading dark spots, pigmentation, blemishes, and other imperfections. Additionally, Kumkumadi’s anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities are beneficial for treating acne and pimples on the skin.

Conrad Pune

Christmas is here, and it’s the time for merriment and togetherness! Spread the festive love and celebrate Christmas by gifting your loved one’s an ornate festive hamper from Pune Sugar Box at Conrad Pune. Choose from an assorted range of Christmas hampers like Festive Spirit, Christmas Delight and Christmas Decadence, all tastefully curated to include an assortment of your favourite festive delicacies, toothsome treats and delightful goodies. The Festive Spirit hamper includes Christmas cake, Christmas Praline, Shampoo & Shower gel - Lime & Tea Tree oil, Premium loose leaf tea, Gingerbread cookies, Popcorn Tin, Champasc mild Dijon Mustard, Intense Sticks, Darkin Chocolates and a delicious Cookie Box!

Juice Beauty

‘Tis the Season! This season screams for flawless, beautiful and glowing skin. When humidity levels fall, your skin becomes dehydrated and feels dry. Your skin maintains its hydration by absorbing moisture from the environment, which again could be harmful for some people considering their skin type. Juice Beauty as being mindful about the active ingredients, introduces products establishing a proper skin care routine and to get a glowy skin. Aid your upcoming Festive and Winter glow skin-care haul, with Juice Beauty’s Stem Cellular 2-In-1 Cleanser, Stem Cellular Vinifera Replenishing Oil & Phyto-Pigments Illuminating Primer.

PAKSHA BY TARINIKA

‘Tis the magical season of Christmas, and you will notice bright sparkly hues of red, green, gold, and silver all around you. And what better way to add a little sparkle to your outfits than with some festive jewellery? When selecting your Christmas jewellery, make sure that the pieces complement your outfit rather than detract from it. With the right accessories, you can completely transform a rather plain outfit into something eye-catching and impressive. Paksha By Tarinika, the coveted handcrafted silver jewellery brand, introduces its all-new Pyramid Range to add extra light to your holiday festivities.The pieces are made of gold-pl925 silver, monzonites, kempu, gemstones, and exquisite freshwater pearls.

Nutrabay Multivitamins

Present the gift of good health with Nutrabay’s multivitamins. Multivitamin supplements are a good option to keep our body’s nutritional count healthy. Nutrabay’s Multivitamins for men and women are a good option.

Rage Coffee

Coffee is consumed the most during winter and the best part is the Christmas and New Year where you can beat the cold with just a sip of coffee. Surprise your loved ones with an assortment of great coffee! The pack has 4 Instant Coffee jars (50g)- with the choicest pick of flavours. The Rager’s favourite combo has delicious flavours like Irish Hazelnut, Creme Caramel, Butterscotch Delight and Dark Chocolate.

EVOCUS

Christmas is the festival of love. People are increasingly looking for more considerate gifting options for their loved ones. This Christmas, share your token of love & care with Evocus, which has brought you an incredible range of health-conscious - gift collections. Evocus has added minerals to maintain your immunity & gut health with multiple useful properties like Super Hydration, Boosting Metabolism & Immunity, Detoxification & PH levels of 8+, and beautiful packaging. Evocus black alkaline water is known for its multiple useful properties like Super Hydration, Boosting Metabolism & Immunity, Detoxification & PH levels of 8+.

MiniKlub

There is always something special about Christmas. Dressing up lil ones for this occasion is not just fun but becomes an adorable memory to treasure. Miniklub, has an exclusive curated range of apparel designed to make Christmas special. Pick from range that will turn your lil one into a cute Santa, pretty red frocks that reflects the spirit of the season or soft cotton sleepsuits inspired by the design elements of Xmas.

Isvara

Make tea time memorable with this gorgeous tea chest. A perfect gift for the one who brews the best conversations. The Herb Basket tea box contains a well-balanced caffeine-free tea known for its pinkish hues, floral base & hints of spices. The herb basket is a caffeine-free brew of organic hibiscus, rose, cardamom, cloves & orange peel. A tisane where the floral base perfectly blends in with aromatic spices and results in an explosion of flavour that is unique, tart-like yet sweet.

Ancestry

Winter is knocking at the door and it is time to get ready in your best attire. It is time for the heads to turn around and ask where your outfit is from. Ancestry introduces a joyous interplay of silks, brocades, embroidery and ikat that allow you to layer up and make a uniquely individual statement. It’s the perfect time to infuse your style with some fun and festivity, and reimagine your winter story. The Banarasi Banjaran collection has an opulent Banarasi brocade combined with delicate floral embroidery. Puff sleeves and broad cuffs add a quirky and contemporary exaggeration to this otherwise traditional ensemble.

Broken Bat Gin

A limited edition gin by Greater Than, The Broken Bat is an ode to India’s love for cricket in a bottle. Greater Than distillers shaved and cleaned cricket bats made with Kashmir Willow and soaked them in a vat of high-proof Greater Than Gin for six weeks resulting in a classic gin that tastes almost like whisky. The tasting notes of the gin resemble aged leather and freshly toasted wood followed by almost-ripe mangoes and sweet juniper spice, all of which leaves you reminiscing over your favorite Christmas cake.

Wellbeing Nutrition

Christmas is the festival of love. This Christmas, choose to shower love with a gift of wellness and stronger immunity with Wellbeing Nutrition’s impressive selection of exquisite gifts that will not only leave a lasting impression on your loved ones but will also inspire them to continue on the path of healthy living. The MistleGlow Gift Box has the four horsemen of healthy, youthful skin. Gift it to someone who never compromises on their glow and whose energy lights up any room they walk into!

Cremeitalia

This Christmas, give your loved one’s a creamy, oozy and buttery present. Artisanal and authentic cheese that is rich in taste and ingredients. Made using prime-quality milk from the finest cows, Cremeitalia has put together an indulgent hamper comprising its bona fide and flavoursome cheese offerings to make your Christmas even merrier.

Coppetto Artisan Gelato

With Christmas knocking on our doors pretty soon, it’s time to pamper our family and friends with lots of love & gifts! From chocolate, coffee, fresh fruits, dry fruits, and lemons to remarkable flavours like Sicilian Pistachio, Dark Chocolate, Raspberry Sorbet, Ferrero Rocher, Salted Caramel, mix and match your favourite people’s favourite flavours in a cup or tub and add in the goodness of homemade cone waffles, grains topping or whipped cream to celebrate your saccharine bond with them.

Dots & Doodles

With Christmas right around the corner, if you’re tired of searching for the best gift for your friends and family or even for your office Secret Santa Christmas party, look no further! Dots & Doodles has something for everybody. Pick from a wide range of scented candles, journals, planners, holiday recipe and bar manuals, scarves, and pocket squares, and get your Christmas gifting sorted out now!

Three Entertainment

Since the holiday season is officially here, it’s time to gift your loved ones. Three Entertainment curates personalized wedding hampers for everyone based on their request and requirement as well as for corporate events. What makes their gifting unique is the fact that each gift is customized according to a particular theme and thought out in detail. For Christmas, they recently personalized T-shirts, and stockings to give a fun element to the festivities and curated a hot chocolate kit, ’cause it’s the best weather to celebrate hot chocolate over a conversation, right?

The Tinted Story

If you have someone in your gifting list who loves to accessorize their outfits and is fashion-forward, The Tinted Story has got Christmas all wrapped up for you. The Aubree Cat Eye Sunglasses, a line of eyewear that takes cat eye sunglasses to a whole new level. With colors and designs that are both elegant and exclusive, these sunglasses are sure to make a statement. Even the Carol Cat Eye Sunglasses are the perfect way to add a touch of glamour to any outfit. These stylish unisex sunglasses come in a variety of tints, are hard to miss and will surely make heads turn.

Archies

It’s time to spread cheer and love as Christmas is around the corner. From singing Christmas carols, baking cakes and cookies, decorating Christmas trees, dressing up as Santa to spread joy and love, Christmas is all about merriment. Make this christmas merrier for your loved ones with gifts from Archies. The Magnificent Christmas Combo includes one beautiful, colourful ceramic cup, one soft and beautiful pillow, a greeting card, and one amazing hanging. If you’re on the lookout for the best Christmas gifts, then this is exactly where you’re going to find them.

Three Sixty

Christmas and New year are upon us. This is the time when we would like to gift our loved ones and colleagues, to let them know how much they are cherished. This festive season, recognizing these sentiments, Three Sixty has come up with some niche stylish gifting ideas. Beckon in 2023 with exquisite leather cladded candles. Enjoy the soft, flickering candle and luxurious feel of leather all at once. The genuine leather is stitched in contrasting colors with rivet detailing for a touch of elegance. The candle can be used as a box to store more treasures when its burned down. The lightly scented wax fills your home with a relaxing fragrance that will help you unwind after a long day.

Reliance Jewels

It’s time to add sparkle and shine with Reliance Jewels, Diamond Delights jewellery collection, specially crafted to uplift your Christmas and New Year evening looks, which makes for a perfect choice for even parties and weddings this winter season. The collection is a perfect blend of elegant and chic diamond necklace sets that are sure to make heads turn and hearts flutter with its versatile designs. Intricate necklace set designs inspired by the playing cards Hearts, Diamonds, Clubs and Spades symbols, you can find the perfect piece of jewellery to add a touch of glamour to your look.

Sleepy Owl

This holiday season, twist the traditions with the Coffee & Treats gift pack which includes a vibrant yellow Brighten Up Mug, Instant Coffee and some gooey treats from Mars. The Instant Coffee Kit comes with the nutty-chocolatey original Premium Instant Coffee along with a coffee frother and a free mug.

Heads Up For Tails

Get your pet ready for the most joyous festival of the year with some festive Christmas-themed accessories. Take your pick from an array of bow-ties, bandanas, pet-scarves and more. The Christmas Sweaters are made from Acrylic, the HUFT Winter Huggable Sweaters is a take on festive knitted sweaters. Not only is it lightweight and stretchable but it is also soft, warm and super comfy to move in and not to mention - extra festive!

Nesterra

The holiday season serves as the perfect time to give your home a new and rejuvenated look. ‘Tis the season of merriment, joy, happiness and more. If you’re still looking for an ideal gifting option for your loved ones, Nesterra has the perfect offerings – state-of-the-art luxe curtain & upholstery collections for those who love playing host. These collections will help your family and friends help deck their homes and add that much-needed festive vibe this holiday season.

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta

PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta brings to you its finest Christmas gifting where Indian traditions are interpreted in modern cuts and styles to rekindle the spirit of Christmas. Christmas being the festival of hope, joy, and happiness is represented with colors like red, green, white, and gold and our collection is just that. The Jewelry consists of emerald, ruby, and sapphire stones embedded in different bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, and necklaces. Signature single layered necklace with emerald stone, Ruby studded earrings, Heart shaped necklace with dangling Emerald stones. Each piece is unique on its own and represents the Christmas colors and is sophisticated and elegant making it perfect for Christmas gifting.

amág Beauty

This Christmas, amág Beauty is offering a variety of intriguing and exquisite multi functional makeup offerings such as powder foundations, eyeliners, kajals, slim lipsticks for your loved ones. Create your own personalized makeup gift sets with amág Beauty in just a click. Party season is back in full swing with amág Beauty’s BLIP (Blue Light Insta Protect) technology that blocks out blue light rays emitted from your screens, protecting your skin from all the damage. Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.

4700BC

The excitement of the holiday season has swept through everyone, and the most beautiful time of the year is just around the corner. Every street is illuminated with glistening lights, trees are ornamented, and families gather to enjoy the joyous occasion with feasts and the spirit of giving. Although we enjoy giving presents to our loved ones, it can be tough to choose the perfect gift. Your search ends here. 4700BC’s Limited Edition Holiday Cheers range is all you need to get into the Holiday spirit. Spread some winter joy with our exclusive Chocolate Wonderland Gift Box, comprising of Nutty Tuxedo Chocolate Popcorn, Cranberry White Chocolate Popcorn, Mocha Walnut Chocolate Popcorn, Caramel flavoured scented candle, Nova Nova Hot Chocolate Mix, Paul, and Mike Chocolate, Fairy Lights, Christmas Decorations and PVR Coupon Card. This gourmet popcorn pack is all you need to feel warm and cozy on a chilly winter day.

Ekam

Ringing in the holiday cheer is EKAM’s upcoming Christmas Edition of Scented Candle Collection. The candles are all made of eco-friendly soy wax sourced with the finest care and incorporated with premium fragrance to scent your spaces with comfort and warmth. The candles are designed so that you not only get to light them up to add glow to your rooms, but you can also use them as ornamental pieces or holiday décor statements. The varying designs are: Elegant Pillars, Christmas Balls, Tote-Friendly Tin Jars, Big-Sized 3 Wick Jars, Vintage-Looking Hobnail Cups and Christmas Tree-Shaped ones. In addition, they come in gift-worthy packaging and labels that carry visuals featuring different aspects of the winter season.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Gift your loves ones the Liquid Lipstick smudge proof and matte long lasting lipstick which creates the appearance of fuller lips that lasts all day long. The Blush Trio is a collection of three full-pigment blush shades in a finely milled, blendable formula. Each shade provides buildable intensity and a seamless finish.

Casio Vintage watches

With 2023 knocking around the corner, it’s yet again time to pull out your Christmas outfits and turn the pages to the next chapter of your life. Festivals are often considered an opportunity to express your gratitude to your loved ones by spending quality time with them and gifting them something that they will always remember you for, so why not upgrade your loved one’s style this Christmas ? The Casio India’s Vintage collection is the most stylish and fashion-forward collection presented by Casio India. These watches bring back the vintage look and feel of watches that our grandparents used to wear. These unique watches perfectly complement the trends of the modern world and come with a multitude of features like LED light, stopwatch function (1/100 sec. to 1 hour), daily alarm, mineral glass, solid stainless-steel case and stainless-steel band. They can be considered the ones that have helped keep time in style since 1974.

MOIRA Makeup Collection

Christmas is just around the corner and its high time to get your hands on the best gifting option for your loved ones. Whether you’re looking for mum, bestie or yourself, we’ve got you covered. With MOIRA choose the ultimate gift from the wide variety of product ranges from foundation, concealer and lipstick. The LADY BOSS BUNDLE set contains a Modern Beauty Pressed Pigment Palette, Lucky Chance Blush (009 Monroe), Lip Divine Liquid Lipstick (012 Mariposa) , Super Ink Liner. This is an enchanting assortment of eye, lip, & cheeks make-up products for all skin tones. Create soft glam looks on the go with our Lady Boss Bundle.

Kate Spade

Christmas is that time of year where it brings with it magically filled with love, togetherness, and hope. It gestures to you with peace, and happiness, to be plenteous in mercy, reflecting the end of a year and marking a fresh start. This holiday season, Kate Spade New York launches a collection that is inspired by the idea of friends coming together for a night of glitz and glam. The holiday collection includes products ranging such as handbags, wallets, jewellery, shoes, dresses, and accessories designed to enhance an entire look this holiday season.

Villeroy & Boch

When family and friends come together around the table at Christmas, everything needs to be just right: the atmosphere, the menu, and, of course, the porcelain. Villeroy & Boch’s popular Toy’s Delight and Toy’s Delight Royal Classic Christmas collections are perfect for a traditional festive table setting. From plates to cups, mugs, and bowls, a cake plate and a teapot - Villeroy & Boch has everything you need for a big Christmas brunch, a cosy coffee break in the Advent period, or an indulgent festive meal.

Kiko Milano

This Christmas look great. Feel the breeze in your face. The warmth of the sun on your skin. Introducing the new sustainably created Blue Me Collection, focused on creating maximum impact makeup looks inspired by the ocean colour palette. It’s time to embrace true blue beauty this Christmas. Press on a slick of Waving Lip Balm and enjoy the moisturising properties enriched with upcycled pomegranate extract. Use Energizing Effect Foundation for 10 hour long-lasting, buildable coverage and a satin, demi matte effect. Organic certified ginseng extract and sustainably sourced apple water will help give skin a bright, boosted feeling. Made of 91% glass, the flaconette can be separated from the dropper and recycled.

GK HAIR

GK Hair gold shampoo provides unparalleled smoothing to your hair whilst restoring it back to its youthful state. It provides extra strength and shine, and removes all unwanted oily impurities. This rich nourishing shampoo comprises of aloe vera, shea butter, juvexin & argan oil to protect, nourish and restore hair health, giving it suppleness, shine & a pleasant aroma of rare floral extracts bringing about a feeling of exquisite exuberance. This shampoo gives you silky and shiny hair from the very first use.

Izzari Jewells

The onset of winter means anticipation for Christmas and the new year! Be in the limelight with the skin-friendly eye chain & Christmas special diamonds from Izzari Jewells by Aanchal Jain. The versatile collection designed by Aanchall Jain comprises stellar pieces that are a must-have in every jewelry collection for the holiday and Christmas season.

Ustraa

Choose a product from the carefully curated list this Christmas for your special someone from the men’s grooming brand Ustraa. The Ustraa Face Wash For Oily Skin is specially formulated for men with oily skin. This face wash with basil and lime gives you a fresh and oil-free appearance, checks acne and controls excess oil on the face. For optimal results, use face wash on a daily basis.The De-Tan faces cream with key ingredients like Japanese Yuzu and licorice is your ultimate go-to product if you suffer from tanning issues. Ustraa De-Tan Cream reduces tan while brightening and evening out the skin tone. This dermatologically tested product brightens your skin and makes your face glow with its regular use. Apply it before leaving home during the day. It will keep your skin moisturised and the glow intact all day long.

Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi

Celebrate the season of joy with delightful gift hampers for your loved ones or curate your own with our array of a-la-carte offering. Nutmeg by ITC Hotels brings signature gifting options. You can choose from bespoke Christmas Hampers containing a range of Noel handcrafted hamper of bakes and confectionaries, Artisanal assortment of delectable delights, Bespoke luxury delicacies for festive giftings and so more. Starting from INR 6,299.

The Noel Handcrafted hamper is laden with plum cake, stollen, cookies, chocolate coated pistachios, hazelnuts, almonds, cranberries and puddings. Bespoke luxury delicacies laden with plum cake, nutmeg signature caramel chocolate, marzipans, chocolate rochers, fruit pudding, cookies, stollen, fruit breads, chocolate coated hazelnuts, pistachios, cranberries, almonds and fabelle luxury bars.

Barista Coffee Company

Christmas is around the corner! Barista as always is ready with fabulous Xmas treats range, starting from Classic Plum Cake to a selection of Xmas favourite beverages like Tiramisu Hot Chocolate & Roasted Hazelnut Hot Chocolate.

Bakingo

It’s Christmas time! You can indulge in divine dessert this Christmas, with delicious Xmas Brownies & Cakes from Bakingo. The Christmas hamper includes plum cakes, dry cakes, santa cap and socks. Beautifully wrapped in a Bakingo box, this is the perfect christmas hamper ever! Get these droolsome ones today and have a blissful Christmas.

FlowerAura

Christmas is the best time to count your blessings and be grateful to God for them. And, among all your greatest blessings, your family, relatives, and friends matter the most. So, this Christmas, make them feel extra special with some amazing Christmas gift hampers from FlowerAura.

Sober & Co

Christmas and beverages go hand in hand to brighten up your special occasion. Sober & Co has its flavours ready. For all those brave drinkers out there, the Spanish Margarita and the Mexican Mama can really expand your cocktail repertoire! With the tanginess of fresh oranges and spicy jalapenos, the Spanish Margarita is a Gin lover’s favorite. If you are craving something bold and don’t want a hangover the next day, just “pop & pour" this amazing beverage. On the other hand, the Mexican Mama is for all the Old Monk lovers out there. Pineapple, tabasco, and orange balanced perfectly to blend in with the rum to elevate your drinking experience.

STIM Oral Care hamper

Since it is going to be difficult to avoid candies, chocolates, pastries, and cakes throughout the Christmas season, let’s give our loved ones the Stim Oral Care Hamper as a reminder to maintain good oral hygiene.

Oziva

Is your skin feeling dull and requires a rejuvenating glow? Try out this OZiva Inner Glō Daily Regime Combo Pack to support up to 3X Increase in skin radiance within 8 weeks. Begin your regime by washing your face with the gentle Inner Glō Skin Brightening Face Wash. This foam-based cleanser promotes visible glow within 8 weeks through natural ingredients like Turmeric Oil, Saffron Oil, and White Peony Extract. After trying out the Face Wash, apply the Inner Glo Skin Brightening Face Serum. It has thinner, stronger molecules which allow it to penetrate deep into the skin for enhanced radiance.

Snickers, Galaxy and Skittles

This Christmas, all you need is festive cheer and chocolates! Be the best Secret Santa in your family or at your office by gifting a handsome box with an assortment of the nutty, caramel and nougat delight of Snickers, smooth and creamy indulgence of Galaxy Milk chocolate and a taste of rainbow with the colourful candies of Skittles - because chocolates and candies magically make everything better! With a delightful gift packaging, this tasty and mouth-watering hamper filled with happiness will make this holiday extra special and joyful.

Fabindia

The holiday season is right around the corner, making it the best time to pick up some fantastic gifts for your loved ones. From family get-togethers to secret Santa — gifts are the best way to convey your gratitude. With this in mind, Fabindia has come up with an amazing range of products such as marble platters, barware, lamp shades and not to forget the most loved Fab-essentials to choose from.

Charles & Keith’s

What is the holiday season without some sparkle and bling? Charles & Keith’s Winter 2022 collection features a series of pumps, sandals, boots for all those who love to keep their spirits high. From bright pops of colour to bedazzled basics and even some outright bling and glitter, Charles & Keith is set to be your partner-in-party this holiday season.

Legend Amrapali

What better way to express your love and spread the joy this holiday season, than with little tokens of sparkle. Legend Amrapali, from the House of Amrapali, curates a line-up of elegant, everyday jewellery crafted in gold & precious stones to add that delicate hint of bling to your look. Shop a range of necklaces, earrings and rings from Legend Amrapali.

Nourish Mantra

Gift the Moisturizing Gift Set from Nourish Mantra. The kit consists of Saatvik Moringa Facial Moisturizer with SPF and Green Tea Tatva Scrub Cleanser.Time for the perfect Moisturizing Gift Set to help you and your loved ones hit refresh. Embark on a ritual that will leave your skin feeling luxurious and nourished. The Green Tea Tatva Scrub Cleanser reveals healthy, glowing skin with every scrub. It is a refreshing concoction of ingredients such as green tea extracts, the purest aloe, and vitamin B3 that together help combat oxidative stress and keep you glowing, now and forever. The Saatvik Moringa Facial Moisturizer is the perfect follow-up to this gentle cleansing, and the fragrance reminds one of the dewy mornings spent on mountains. The SPF ensures that this product can be used even during the day and outdoors to protect against harmful sun rays.

Jaipur Watch Company

Pichwai (pichvai) is a style of painting that originated over 400 years ago, in the town of Nathdwara in Rajasthan, India. Intricate and visually stunning, pichwai paintings depict tales from Lord Krishna’s life. Originally, pichwai paintings were used to decorate the temple of Shrinathji in Nathdwara. Like several other traditional Indian art forms, the art of Pichwai is also dying, and requires recognition and revival. That is the reason Jaipur Watch Company has created the art of Pichwai on a Hand Painted watch dial in a Stainless Steel case.

FNP (Ferns N Petals)

From gift baskets stacked with cakes, chocolate wreaths, cookies and savouries to personalised hampers, plush cushions and ceramic coffee mugs monogramed with names of your loved ones; unique self-care bundles to potted plants and gorgeous flower arrangements. The holidays are all about socializing with friends and hunkering down at home with family and what better way to do that than surrounded by sumptuous goodies delivered in a beautiful box or hamper.

Kapiva

Are you a Secret Santa to someone who loves to take care of their body? If yes, then that’s what you should be getting them this Christmas. Body butter makes for one of the most fail-safe Secret Santa gifting options. Kapiva keeps the principles of Ayurveda in mind. This gree body butter is made from 100 times washed ghee, Shata Dhauta Ghrita Process with the Essence of Kumkumadi for deep skin nourishment.

Perfetti

Christmas is all about families coming together to celebrate the holiday season. The joy of setting up Christmas tree and decorating it, captures the family spirit. So Perfetti brings you the Christmas Candy Pack, that comes with a ‘Make Yourself’ Christmas tree. Now come together as a family, put together the Christmas tree and decorate it with our candies and other Christmas decorations. But the fun doesn’t stop here. The pack is filled with tasty treats for your entire family.

Woodland

Give your loved ones luxurious and classy products by Woodland & Woods as a Christmas Present that will surely make it memorable. The brown tote bag is an all-purpose tote made of supple leather. The Creek Boot Khaki is a tough pair of high ankle casual outdoor exercise shoes with anti-corrosive metal fittings on top to shield your feet from lace pressure are made with a wear-resistant oiled nubuck upper. It is a sturdy shoe with excellent comfort for navigating rough, hilly terrains.

Aulerth

Give your loved ones luxurious and classy designer pieces by Aulerth as a Christmas Present that will surely make it memorable. The Numisma studs can easily be styled with both Indian and Western clothing. Numisma oblong necklace is an oval-shaped pendant framed in enamel work and studded with stones like Morning Star and Champagne Glare.

VAHDAM India

Ring in the holiday season and Christmas cheer with gifts. There’s one for everyone. Choose from a curated collection of exquisite Christmas gift sets and holiday blends. Choose from either the Christmas Teas Gift Set or 24 Teas Loose Leaf Advent Calendar Gift Set (best-seller) - Rs 4299

Mary Cohr

Christmas is around the corner, but so is dry, flaky skin! With the weather in transition, your skin loses its glow and hydration. So what’s better than giving your loved ones a gift that solved their skin woes? With Mary Cohr’s exclusive Festive Glow Hamper, made with 100% natural ingredients, keep your skin hydrated, deeply nourished, and naturally glowing. The Festive Glow Hamper contains the Hydrosmose Serum which delicately hydrates skin cells via osmosis by fusing with cell membranes, making the skin feel intensely soft and supple. Next, the Day Cream is packed with powerful ingredients like stabilised Vitamin C, Melanoxyl, and SPF 30, which help reduce dark spots, protect skin from UV rays, provide deep nourishment and make the skin visibly brighter. Lastly, the special Softening Essences Body Care, a body moisturiser, includes rich ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, pro-oxygène, and essential oils to soothe and purify the skin.

DoubleTree by Hilton Goa - Panaji

DoubleTree by Hilton Goa - Panaji is here to bestow the merry season with a well-stocked, customized hamper that includes delectable and tempting delights for your loved ones. The distinctive hampers range from artisanal chocolates, festive merchandise, exotic beverages and edible Christmas delights. A range of quintessential festive treats is also in the offering that includes plum cakes, stolen bread, assorted cookies, and mince pies. Spread the cheer as you savour these mouth-watering treats and make the most of this festive occasion.

Rug Republic

Ring in the most delightful time of the year and fill your home with Holiday cheer. Renew your abode into a winter wonderland with elegant Christmas décor ideas from the Rug Republic. Whether you prefer to opt for a usual red-and-green color palette or want a more intriguing look, the brand has got you covered with some sustainable means to glamorize your space. And if you are thinking to gift generously to the one who takes home décor and styling quite seriously, then opt for TRR’s cushions, rugs & poufs handcrafted with love & utmost care by artisans!

DEWAR’S JAPANESE SMOOTH

Welcome the new year by gifting your beloved the perfect amalgamation of two whisky-making skills and cultures of Scotland and Japan, with a bottle of the latest DEWAR’S Japanese Smooth Scotch Whisky, this holiday season. With a unique blending process that involves maturing for a short time in Japanese Mizunara Oak casks, the whisky has the signature DEWAR’S notes of heather and honey, as well as the floral and woody flavors from the Mizunara oak – making it the ideal New Years’ gift for someone who enjoys the pursuit of unique experiences in life.

LEGACY

You need not look too far when selecting gifts for your loved ones this holiday season. Go vocal for local with LEGACY – the recently launched, made-in India premium blended whisky by Bacardi, in India. It has a rich and unique blend of fruity notes layered with subtle peaty flavors, undertones of toasted oaks with a whiff of spice topped with a delicate vanillic smoky finish, which makes for the perfect drink for both big celebrations and quiet relaxation – the go-to gifting for someone whose resolution is to live a life of passion and determination, building their own legacy every day and every moment as we enter a new year full of possibilities.

GOOD MAN

Enter the new year with a taste of this recent innovation by Bacardi for its new-age consumers. GOOD MAN, which is Bacardi’s first made-in-India Brandy, is a meticulously crafted blend of grain spirit with premium French and Indian grape brandies aged for a minimum of two years in oak casks. Unafraid of standing out, this brandy offers fruity notes of pear and apple along with a rich palate of raisin, prune and subtle matured wood notes, drizzled with sweet vanilla and honey for a perfect aftertaste – all of which come alive when consumed neat, on ice or with a mixer, making it the perfect gift for your friends to reminisce the year left behind together!

Diesel

Standing out from the crowd requires distinct originality. The Limited Edition Flayed collection offers high exposure in high style, unveiling itself with an elevated edge. The case strips off layers to reveal the watch’s automatic movement powered by everyday activities, never batteries. Here, visibility is everything: the exhibition case - from front to back - gives total exposure to the inner working gears of this dial protected by a sculpted, rectangular case. The high-heat process used in creating this style makes each piece one-of-a-kind characterised by unique colour formations throughout the watch: every piece has a distinct personality that will evolve over time.

Emporio Armani

Claudio, Emporio Armani’s newest line of dress chronograph watches fuses iconic looks with modern construction. Strong colours, distinctive double subeye movements, leather, and cases made with at least 50% recycled stainless steel all help define the story. The Diver is inspired by the planet’s rich and natural beauty, these pieces celebrate the season’s warmest colours alongside materials with sustainability characteristics. The silver-tone accents complement thoughtfully curated materials like cases made with at least 50% recycled stainless steel.

India Circus

It’s a tricky task to think about the perfect Christmas present for your loved ones. With the nearing holiday season, you may choose from a variety of Christmas gift suggestions from various shopping guides. But now it’s time we took things to the next level for you with our finest holiday gifting guide. Add glamour and beauty to one’s home with this crystal candle holder. The Grey Crystal Candle Holder has a nickel base and 80 crystals arranged in a globe shape. When a tea light is placed within, the crystals sparkle and shine. A perfect gift to light up the Christmas cheer! A perfect gift for beach lovers, Chevron Palms Small Rectangular Platter has beautiful tropical artwork designed by India Circus. With India Circus’ finest selection of platters, maximize your fun times with friends and family.

Deyga Organics

Beauty products never go in vain. Gift orange and almond face pack from Deyga Organics. The refreshing citrus face pack conquers tan, dullness, and pigmentation by enhancing skin texture and radiance.

Inatur

An incredible Lip Gloss set from Inatur includes 4 of their best-selling lip gloss colors that flatter all Indian complexions and are all-occasion approved all packed in an elegant floral-colored box. Drench your lips in luminous shine with this ultra-moisturizing formula that keeps lips soft and smooth. This innovative pout-pleaser never feels sticky and can be worn alone for a sheer moisture-glazed pout, or over lipstick for a soft, glossy glow.

Ezok

Shop or gift Ezok’s Stan Tan Chelsea Casual Boots Shoes this Christmas. These shoes are contemporary, sturdy, and strong. Made from the finest quality leather and immaculately crafted by artisans, they exude a class of their own.

Kosmoderma

The air care combo for hair growth from Kosmoderma is an awesome combo and is all that you need for your perfect hair care regime. Daily use strengthens and continuously nourishes your hair. Suitable for all hair types. Doesn’t it sound like the perfect gift? Yes! Go for it.

SUGAR Cosmetics

Pucker your pout in a gorgeous shade of Matte Attack Transferproof Lipstick or Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick from Sugar Cosmetics. Bring on the festive vibe with some eye drama using our bestsellers - Uptown Curl Mini Mascara or Wingman Waterproof Microliner. Bold eyes or a hot pout? Choose between Kohl Of Honour Intense Kajal or a classic Smudge Me Not Mini Liquid Lipstick. Add a pop of glow with the Contour De Force Mini Blush or a Mini Highlighter. Put your skin under recovery and detox with our Charcoal Patrol Bubble Mask.

Fixderma

Revitalize your skin with our festive glowing kit and give it a healthy glow. This kit contains Face21 cleanser, a gentle cleansing formula that deeply cleanses the skin and evens out the skin tone, 17% vitamin C serum that brightens the complexion and reduces fine lines, and Face21 cream which imparts hydration and illuminates dull skin. This glow kit maintains the overall health of the skin and suits all skin types.

Kaya Clinic

The “all you need" skincare kit for brighter, radiant, and youthful skin. With the power of exfoliation to promote new and healthy skin, the Intense Clarity system focuses on reducing pigmentation and giving the skin the protection + hydration it needs. The 3-step routine includes a Brightening Beads Cleanser, Pigmentation Reducing Complex & Brightening Day Cream

Truffle Collection

Truffle Collection, a premium footwear brand for women. A collection which is a must to be added to your collection. From block heels to ankle length boots to thigh high boots.

Lapcare

WOOBAND Wireless Bluetooth Neckbands with a whopping 120 hours of long battery life has been launched in 2 different colors- Blue and Black, designed to fit perfectly in your ears.

Lexar

Lexar is one of the global giants in flash memory solutions that have launched the World’s fastest Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND series in India, a product that is developed specifically keeping in mind the needs of the content creators and filmmakers. The DIAMOND Series is backward compatible with some XQD® cameras 2 for increased adaptability, allowing existing devices to benefit from next-generation performance. For further durability, the cards are engineered to be shock and vibration resistant, as well as resistant to severe temperatures.

XYXX

Ace your airport look, or head out to a night on the town in XYXX’s Cruze Hoodies & Zip Ups. For those who like to add a little drama to the basics, the Quest line is integrated with tonal colour blocking to elevate your style and put you best foot forward.

Tangerine

Jewelry that is sustainable, light weight, affordable and modern in its design approach. Each jewelry piece of Tangerine is handcrafted and as Tangerine jewelry is created by using natural elements, all the pieces are unique in its shape, size and property. Each element found in nature holds some value be it medicinal, nutritional or other health benefits.

Diamond Jewelry by Goldsmiths

Goldsmiths is a handcrafted, contemporary, on-the-go jewellery for the modern woman. Goldsmiths offers a unique high-quality diamond jewellery shopping experience for the modern woman. The wide, mesmerising catalogue has been put together with great care and thought into refining each piece to make you feel special. From artistic to ageless, elegant to exciting, and powerful to playful—the charming collections at Goldsmiths never fail to dazzle and impress. The brand envisions to make the jewellery shopping experience more personal and meaningful.

Mairaa Fine Jewellery

Mairaa Fine Jewellery is a stylish, chic jewellery brand in Mumbai which came into birth 2 decades ago. The brand believes in curating exceptional and exclusive designs which are handcrafted in 18kt gold/rosegold by their artisans with natural Diamonds, Rosecuts, Rubies, Emeralds, Pearls and all that you fancy. The brand takes great pride in creating designs with utmost precision and great care. They specialise in curating customised jewellery, certified solitaires, refurbishing the old jewels, baby jewellery and fine gifts. The designs are a mix of class, elegance and superior quality whilst each being unique in its own very special way.

Nivedita Saboo Couture

Meticulously woven textiles, intricately beaded embroideries and the striking vibrancy of Indian Ethnic clothing embody the fundamental fabric of Indian festive attire. Guided by the same inspiration, we present to you Nivedita Saboo Couture, one of India’s leading luxury couturier and prêt designer. With influences of geometry in her gilded prints and an ardent practice of precise cutting. Nivedita’s festive collection is a great edgy and off beat option of this festive season.

Lodi Shoes

The Spanish label from Alicante has manufactured exclusive women’s shoes. Whether for Diwali parties or at home celebrations - Lodi has the right pair for every occasion. The exceptional creations are very popular among the fashionistas in Spain & now India. High quality workmanship, a beautiful design and a very good fit make Lodi shoes a must-have in shoe closets.

Designer Sulakshana Monga

A flawless mix of unconventional silhouettes populated with luxurious fabrics, rooted embroideries, ostentatious embellishments and a narrative imbued in the art of history, each garment has a story. A clear manifestation of heritage with a modern lens, Sulakshana Monga innovatively romanticises the cultural legacy of India. Helmed in India within its roots, they are known for their contemporary take on traditional craftsmanship.

Pilgrim

For anyone who loves skincare and just can’t get enough of it, nothing’s better than receiving a bunch of skincare products. Our first pick on the list is Pilgrim’s Vino dawn to dusk ritual set. This kit includes 5 essential skincare products - a face wash, face mist and toner, face scrub, face mask and face cream with SPF 30. Formulated with beauty secrets from France, their key ingredients, red vine extracts, retinol and vitamin C helps deep cleanse, moisturize and nourish skin for the ultimate super glow. It comes with a compact jute bag to store all your essentials in a sustainable way.

Yoga Bar

A super-healthy mix of nuts, seeds and premium golden rolled oats with the added goodness of chocolate. Hearty, healthy, chocolatey. With ingredients like chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, cocoa, Himalayan pink salt, and raw sugar, each bite is packed with beta-glucan to control cholesterol and has zero fillers. Nothing gets tastier and more filling.

Sadhev

Sadhev’s Vetiver & Chocolate Bathing Bar is a sensual fusion of exotic botanical extracts that nourish and moisturize tired and damaged skin. Vetiver calms, nourishes and moisturizes skin giving it a surreal silky texture. Its regenerative properties heal skin, reducing blemishes, fine lines, acne and dryness. Chocolate moisturizes dry skin keeping it young and supple. The cocoa in chocolate helps stimulate blood flow ensuring that the skin stays hydrated. Its high collagen content removes fine lines and wrinkles giving the skin a lovely sensual glow. Green Aloe Vera contains antioxidants, enzymes and vitamins A and C that delicately heals dry skin and restores a natural glow. Wild Ginger contains an antioxidant called gingerol, which fights skin-damaging free radicals and gives a brighter, firmer and sensually soothing glow.

Bio-Oil

The dry skin gel is the best way to solve dry skin problems as it creates a protective layer to stop moisture from escaping and hydrates the skin giving it an energized feel. A new way to treat dry skin our breakthrough new dry skin gel replenishes the skin’s barrier and deeply moisturises the skin from within. The unique gel-to-oil texture absorbs easily and creates a protective film to resist moisture loss and restore dry skin to its optimal hydrated state.

Uniqaya

A gift that is cherished by your loved ones and has positive effects which last a lifetime for a person. From a sleep glow face mask to tinted sunscreen, the products of Uniqaya serve as marvelous gifts to those that are seeking wholesome presents. As the festivities arise, so do the demands. Fulfill them with pride and grace through Uniqaya’s products.

