Christmas 2022: DIY Tips To Make Xmas Trees and Greetings Cards to Add That Personal Touch

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Each year, we look forward to the celebration of the Yuletide or Christmas when we remember Jesus Christ and his universal teachings. Gifts make this occasion special, especially ones that are handmade. The Christmas tree is an essential part of festive decor and greetings cards are the simplest of gifts that we share on this day. As we celebrate Christmas today, we share some do-it-yourself (DIY) tips for making Christmas trees and greetings cards at home.

Christmas Trees

During our childhood, we went to the markets with our parents to purchase small and inexpensive Christmas trees, with synthetic leaves. We would spend hours decorating the trees and stare at them with content once they were completed.

You can make a Christmas tree at home by creating the branches with wooden sticks or dowels. You can then add real pine or faux pine leaves to them and decorate them with wreaths, ornamental balls, ribbons and small gift boxes. Add string lights on the tree, available in various shapes like stars, flowers and even snowflakes.

Alternatively, make a paper cone at home. Attach cardboard, cut in a round shape, at the base and fix a dowel to the base to serve as the bark. Cut out leaf shapes using paper or cardboard and paint them green. You can also make leaves out of cloth; like wool. Attach these to the paper cone to complete your pine tree. Decorate it with the usual Christmas tree decor mentioned above.

Finally, do not forget to add Nativity figurines of baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph, and the three Magi. And while you’re at it, add Santa Claus and his beloved reindeers as well.

Greetings cards

Handmade greetings cards are better than store-bought, mass-produced ones, of course. Handmade cards add a more personal touch as you are using your time to make something special for someone you care about; a family member or a friend.

You can use handmade paper or plain greetings cards and paint a picture on them. Add a message that’s short, but personal to you. Put it inside an envelope, seal it with adhesives available at home and you’re all set.

