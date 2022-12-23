Christmas 2022: Vegan Holiday Recipes For Your Festive Dinner

MERRY CHRISTMAS 2022: Christmas is here and its the time to enjoy the festival by hosting a grand dinner party for your friends and family. When it comes to Christmas dishes, everyone indulges to prepare some delectable food recipes for their guests. The day is not only about cutting cakes or eating yummy desserts but also to cook flavoursome meals for lunch and dinner.

As some nowadays follow a vegan diet, you can prepare some finger-licking food items. So, if you are planning a dinner with your friends & family at home, you might try making these vegan dishes given below.

Vegan Wellington

Relish this mushroom and sweet potato wellington dish prepared with cranberries. It makes a splendid centrepiece dish in a vegetarian diet. Coconut Chickpea Curry

You can cook this one in just 20 mins. The dish is prepared by adding some chopped veggies, coconut milk, a bowl of boiled chickpeas and curry powder. To make it a full dinner, serve it with over-cooked brown rice. Vegetable Biryani

The OG rice dish is prepared with vegetables, chickpeas and aromatic Indian spices. You can serve it with mint chutney to add extra flavour. Tomato Basil Pasta

This one-pot pasta recipe is made with tomato and basil sauce. It just takes 25 mins to cook the dish. Your kids, friends and even family members would love this vegan pasta dish. Roasted vegetables

Try this savoury roasted root vegetable recipe for a perfect Christmas Eve. The dish is prepared with parsnips wedges, chopped baby carrots and a handful of thyme leaves.

