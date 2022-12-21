Christmas Movies 2022: 7 Classic Christmas Movies and Shows Of All Time

It’s nearly Christmas, which means it’s time to watch Christmas movies, sip hot chocolate, and cosy up in this cold weather. From Scrooge: A Christmas Carol to The Christmas Chronicles 2 here are a list of fun titles on Netflix that are the perfect watch for the holiday season.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without carol singing, right? Directed by Stephen Donnelly and starring Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley in lead roles. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a musical animated movie. An adaptation of Charles Dickens novel Holiday Chestnut, the story centres around Ebenezer Scrooge, a selfish miser who is presented with an opportunity to fix his past mistakes and improve his future by an unexpected guest.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr.Christmas

Netflix’s Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas is a light hearted drama about an interior designer featuring Benjamin Bradley as Mr. Christmas. This 4 episode series centres on Mr. Christmas and his troop of “elves," who assist families in decorating their houses for the holidays and give different residences a magical makeover in time for Christmas.

Shaun the sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Starring Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, and Laura Aikman, Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas is an animation comedy drama. The show revolves around Timmy, who is missing after a raid on a farm house to get bigger stockings for the flock. Timmy’s absence makes Shaun’s festival season difficult as he has to make plans to bring him back. In the midst of Shaun’s search for a bigger stocking, the entire farm embarks on a wild holiday adventure - complete with a sleigh ride.

A Storm for Christmas

Even in the best of times, travelling can be a nightmare around Christmas. The Norwegian comedy-drama A Storm for Christmas is the ideal holiday therapy. Directed by Per-Olav Sorensen, this limited series is an ensemble story set in Oslo airport on Christmas Eve as a storm grounds all the flights potentially forcing all the travellers to miss Christmas.

A Trash Truck Christmas

All kids who love trucks, cars, and other vehicles will enjoy this one. Directed by Eddie Rosas, starring Henry Keane, Glen Keane, and Lucas Neff, A Trash Truck Christmas is an animated series about Santa Claus and an unfortunate occurrence. Over the Christmas holidays, Santa crashed and ended up in a junkyard. Hank, Trash Truck, and their animal friends need to get themselves out of town to prevent the holiday from turning into waste.

Just Another Christmas

Directed by Roberto Santucci and featuring Leandro Hassum, Elisa Pinheiro, and Danielle Winits in the lead, Just Another Christmas is a comedy film about a modern-day Scrooge Jorge played by Leandro Hassum, a father who dislikes Christmas. As a result, waking up on Christmas Eve every year is his most terrifying nightmare. Don’t forget to add this comedy drama to your Christmas watch list too.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Directed by Chris Columbus and featuring Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Darby Camp in the lead, comedy series The Christmas Chronicle centres on a girl who is dissatisfied with her mother’s new love connection. Because of this, Kate flees and ends up at the North Pole. She encounters a mischievous elf there. In order to stop a sinister evil from permanently ruining Christmas, Kate must reconcile with Santa. If you are looking for a show to watch with your kid, you can’t go wrong with this heartfelt yet hilarious show.

