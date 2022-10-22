Chronic Coughing And Severe Vomiting Can Lead To Hernia: Study

Ventral Hernia refers to a protrusion of intestine or other tissue through a gap or weakness in the abdominal wall. Umbilical and incisional hernias are the two specific types of ventral hernia. According to Hopkins Medicine, the causes of ventral hernia can be different for different people depending on their medical history, health, personal anatomy, and the hernia’s location. The weakness in the abdominal wall through which the intestine protrudes may be a part of the body’s natural formations. Some causes of ventral hernia are:

Heavy Lifting

The abdominal wall muscles can weaken as a result of heavy lifting. The pressure on the abdominal walls increases by a huge amount while due to which the walls can eventually weaken and cause ventral hernia. The right technique and posture are important to not risk the damage of abdominal walls.

Chronic Coughing, Severe or Chronic Vomiting

Excessive coughing for a long period or vomiting can all cause damage to the abdominal walls. The walls contract when we cough, or vomit and chronic coughing/vomiting can lead to the walls weakening increasing the risk of ventral hernia.

Weight Gain or Obesity

Abdominal walls become loose and weak when you gain sudden weight or if you have been obese for a long time. Stomach disorders and ventral hernia can occur due to this, and constipation can also become a common occurrence.

Having A Premature Baby

Premature delivery of a baby leads to them being underweight and they are more prone to hernia. The stomachs of premature babies are weak and this is one reason for constipation that can lead to ventral hernia.

Other causes include abdominal injury, diabetes, pregnancy, lung disease, surgery, urine problem and old age. In case you come across any symptom related to hernia, visiting the doctor is necessary as the bowel movement becomes irregular and causes a lot of problems.

