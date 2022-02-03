Chronic Kidney Disease Should Be Treated At The Earliest: Experts

Kidneys are extremely important for the functioning of the human body. Failure in their functioning can cause an accumulation of fluids, electrolytes, and wastes in the body. It can prove to be severely detrimental to an individual’s health. According to the Global Burden of Disease, chronic kidney disease is considered the 8th biggest cause of death in India.

The data shared by the National Health Portal indicates that over 1.7 million people die every year because of acute kidney injury worldwide. Also, 195 million people have been affected by kidney diseases worldwide.

According to senior nephrologist Dr Gaurav Sagar from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, people are suffering from kidney-related problems due to hypertension, diabetes, and other diseases.

Dr Gaurav then explained how the kidneys are vital for the healthy functioning of the human body. He said that normal adult healthy kidneys have a lot of filters inside them. According to Dr Gaurav, these filters perform the process of filtration. He said that the metabolism process is going on inside the body round the clock, which generates a lot of toxins. He said that this generates waste which is then removed by the kidneys. He concluded his message by saying that if someone has reached the end stage of kidney disease, they should not panic.

Dr. Gaurav also said that now kidney problems are occurring in people from every age group, making it a grave issue and it is essential that we undertake all the steps to protect our kidneys.

The National Kidney Foundation suggests steps to protect the kidneys:

>Get yourself checked at regular intervals

Getting your kidneys tested is the only way to diagnose any kind of problem. Kidney tests include Glomerular Filtration Rate, Creatinine Blood and Urine Tests, etc.

>Quitting smoking

If you wish to stay away from kidney diseases, quit smoking today. Smoking hardens the arteries, which leads to nephrosclerosis. It hardens the kidneys due to blood vessel diseases.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

