Chuck The Beauty Fads And Opt For A No-Hassle And Simple Routine For A Glowing Skin

The beauty aisles are over-stacked with ‘must-have’ products, and decoding a perfect skincare routine has become quite challenging. The beauty industry keeps coming up with ‘perfect’ potions that target specific skin issues and too-good-to-be-true claims. But caring for your skin should not be this difficult. So, instead of giving in to the beauty fads, here are a few simple skincare routines that you should swear by no matter what.

Use a gentle daily cleanser

Our skin is exposed to harmful UV rays, pollution, dust and grime every day which can lead to damage and age spots among other issues. Hence, it is recommended to wash the face every day with a gentle cleanser after waking up and before going to bed. This will ensure the removal of unwanted particles and keep unclog your pores. It will also help with skin cell regeneration.

Advertisement

Moisturize twice a day

To keep your skin plump and youthful, you need to keep it hydrated throughout the day. Make sure to follow up your facewash with a moisturizer for proper and efficient absorption of the product. Hydrate twice a day- morning and at night. This routine will ensure that you are cleaning your skin, protecting it from dryness and keeping it healthy.

Use a sunblock

UV ray damage affects the skin year-round. So, instead of opting for moisturizer or a foundation with SPF, opt for an actual sunblock. The harmful rays of the sun are responsible for sun spots, skin ageing and much more. So, buy good sunscreen with SPF between 30 to 50 and wear it indoors as well.

Advertisement

Exfoliation is important

Exfoliation is a must and should be done just once a week. It helps in getting rid of dead skin cells and build-up. It unclogs your pores and prevents the formation of acne, irritation, and dullness. Use a gentle scrub or opt for chemical exfoliants with active ingredients as it penetrates the skin better and can add a natural sheen to your skin.

Serum

Using a serum every time is not a requirement. Not every skin requires retinol or niacinamide, especially if you are under your 30s. Add just one serum at a time to your skincare routine instead of layering it up and combining them. Use Vitamin- C and antioxidant-rich potions to provide extra nourishment to your skin.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here