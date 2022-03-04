Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell Among 90s Supermodels who Reunited for Virgil Abloh’s Last Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Earlier this week, some of the biggest names in the fashion industry came together to honour Virgil Abloh’s legacy as they walked the ramp for Off-White at the Paris Fashion Week. The event marked the first Off-White runway show since Abloh’s demise in November last year. The show was opened by British supermodel Naomi Campbell, who was joined by Cindy Crawford, Amber Valletta, and Helena Christensen. The show featured Abloh’s last designed collection, titled “Spaceship Earth: An ‘Imaginary Experience’," which was held at the former Paris Stock Exchange building.

The 90s supermodels led the old guard of the fashion industry as they saw Abloh’s revolutionary vision come into effect. The 51-year-old model was seen donning a pair of velvet blue pants along with a long black coat and matching hat. Naomi’s look also featured a crystal necklace that adorned her torso.

Cindy wore a layered tulle skirt with a black t-shirt and a cropped black jacket on the runway.

Amber wore stunning evening wear created by Abloh as she walked the ramp. Amber’s dress featured a white and silver halter neck gown with a thigh-high slit. Helena Christensen walked the runway wearing a neon green and white gown which was paired with a black blazer. The four models reunited on the ramp after five years. The last time they were spotted on the runway was in 2017 when they walked for Versace’s spring/summer show, paying tribute to the late Gianni Versace on his 20th death anniversary.

Abloh’s new-age model squad, including the Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi, Kendall Jenner, Adut Akech, also walked the ramp representing the revolutionary creative. Bella wore the dress called “the Bride" that featured a white silk taffeta dress, pulled up at the front to recreate the gesture of a girl pulling up her skirt to dance at a party.

On Wednesday, Bella shared an emotional Instagram post remembering her friend Abloh. The model mentioned in the caption, “To open this couture section meant everything to me. Not only because V had been making this dress for over a year, he made it knowing exactly what his plan was. Every piece he designed, he already knew who would embody each look."

Abloh passed away last year after battling a rare form of cancer.

