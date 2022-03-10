CISF Raising Day 2022: History and Significance

CISF, the Central Industrial Security Force, is for the central armed police force in India. It is one of the six paramilitary forces in India functioning under the Union Home Ministry. The headquarter is located in New Delhi. In the year 1969, the CISF was set up on March 10 and three battalions were formed under the CISF act 1968, which was passed by the Parliament of India. Since then, the day is celebrated as CISF Raising Day every year.

CISF Raising Day: History and Significance

Advertisement

The CISF, which was set up in 1969, is assigned to look after the security of the vital government and industrial buildings. The CISF was established under the CISF Act, which has a strength of over 3,000. In 2017, the government raised the sanctioned strength of personnel from 145,000 to 180,000.

The significance of this day marks the security in the critical, industrial undertakings in the government as well as private sectors. CISF guard strategic establishment includes the department of space, department of atomic energy, airports, seaports, Metro and historical monuments. It also provides security in private sector units and some important government buildings in Delhi.

The CISF also has a Special Security Group wing, which provides security to many prominent personalities who are classified under X, Y, Z and Z plus categories. It also has a special fire wing for fire accidents. Apart from guarding sensitive government buildings, it also provides consultancy services on security and fire protection to government as well as private industries.

CISF Raising Day: Importance

Advertisement

To celebrate services provided by CISF personnel, a parade is established by the officials along with specialised strike demonstrations. It also includes various martial art demonstrations. They are also awarded medals for their meritorious service. Awareness initiatives are also arranged to maintain peace and security in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.