City Of Joy, Kolkata Features On The 2023 List Of The Best Food Destinations Around The World

Kolkata is often known as the hub of culture and creativity but another thing that it is widely popular for is the impeccable food that it has to offer to the world. The food scene in Kolkata is contemporary and yet diasporic and the range of cuisines that are available in the city, starting from roadside stalls to the heavy-weight five stars is just unimaginable.

The city is definitely every foodie’s delight and recently as per the international website ‘Eater’ it is one of the 11 culinary destinations around the world and should be explored by every foodie in 2023. The other cities that were featured on this grand list were Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Manila (Phillipines), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Sardinia (Italy), Halland (Sweden), Asheville (North Carolina), Dakar (Senegal), Cambridge (England), Tamaki Makaurau (New Zealand) and Albuquerque (New Mexico).

The international website took to it’s official Instagram page to share this news with the world. The announcement read, “In picking 2023’s dining destinations, we thought not just about hit lists and must-try dishes (although those are important, too), but also the aspects of meals that make them feel immersive: the people, environment, culture, and history behind foods that force us to pause and tempt us from pre-planned paths."

“These 11 destinations encourage us to not just stuff ourselves until we’re full, but to eat, drink, and travel fully," the post further read.

Check out the post here-

Now that the list is out, foodies from around the world will be aiming to travel to Kolkata and trying out the amazing food delicacies that the city has to offer, but do not worry about making a list, because we are here to make you one that includes a few regular, mundane yet quintessential dishes and a few that you will be surprised to know off-

Koraishuti’r Kochuri- Aloo Dum

Tele Bhaja

Phuchka

Road-side Chowmien

Fish Fry

Vegetable Chob

Khasta Kochuri

Ghugni-Bread

Aloo Kabli

Shukto

Kosha Mangsho

Bashanti Puloa

Mughlai Parantha

Mutton Pantheras

Kolkata Kathi Rolls

Kolkata Biriyani

Aloo Posto

Chingir Maach-er Malaikari

Chelo Kebab (Peter Cat)

Illish Maach-er bhapa

Dhoka’r Dalna

Bhetki Maach-er Paturi

English Breakfast (Flurys)

Kolkata Chinese (Tangra)

Sandesh

Mishti Doi

Roshogolla

Pantua

Kheerkodom

Malai Chomchom

Langcha

Rabdi

Jilipi/Jalebi

Monohara

LabangaLatika

Nolen gur-er payesh

Even though the list might be a little extensive, it will for sure melt your heart and take your tastebuds for a good spin around the crazy and marvellous land of food.

