Home » News » Lifestyle » International Civil Aviation Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Celebration

International Civil Aviation Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Celebration

International Civil Aviation Day: International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated to raise awareness of the contriutions of the airline industry in all sectors

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 06:35 IST

New Delhi, India

International Civil Aviation Day: The day is celebrated to acknowledge how flights have made the world more accessible and travelling easy. (Representative Image: Freepik)
International Civil Aviation Day: The day is celebrated to acknowledge how flights have made the world more accessible and travelling easy. (Representative Image: Freepik)

INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION DAY 2022: On December 7, International Civil Aviation Day is observed globally. The aviation industry has made a huge impact on our lives. The day is celebrated to acknowledge how flights have made the world more accessible and travelling easy. International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated to raise awareness of the importance and contributions of the airline industry in all sectors.

The day is observed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a United Nations (UN) body responsible for maintaining the international standards for aviation safety.

ALSO READ: December 2022 Important Days and Public Holidays

Advertisement

Making people realise the role of ICAO is one of the key objectives of the International Civil Aviation Day. The ICAO works with other UN members including World Meteorological Organization, World Health Organization, International Maritime Organization, The Universal Postal Union and the International Telecommunication Union.

RELATED NEWS

International Civil Aviation Day: History

In 1944, 54 nations came together to sign the Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the ‘Chicago Convention’. The convention approves the rules of airspace, aircraft registration and safety.

ALSO READ: List of Important Birthdays in December 2022

It was in 1994, as part of ICAO’s 50th anniversary that International Civil Aviation Day was established keeping in mind that the future development of civil aviation will let the nations and people of the world bond and have friendly ties. The UN General Assembly then urged the governments and other relevant organizations to take relevant measures to celebrate this day.

International Civil Aviation Day: Theme

Advertisement

ICAO has decided that from now until 2023, the theme of International Civil Aviation Day will be: “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development". Every five years the ICAO selects a special anniversary theme for the global day. However, for the years between the anniversary, the UN body select a theme for four years.

How is the day celebrated?

The ICAO is backed by governments, organizations, companies and even individuals. On this day it hosts a variety of activities and events like seminars, informative sessions, and news announcements regarding civil aviation topics amongst many others.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: December 07, 2022, 06:35 IST
last updated: December 07, 2022, 06:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sunny Leone Looks RAVISHING in Green Outfits; Check Out Diva’s Sexy And Sultry Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Khushi Kapoor Loves To Keep It Trendy At All Times and These Photos of The Archies Actress Are A Proof