Clueless About What To Do With Leftover Rotis From Last Night? Try These Recipes

Having leftover food is not something people often prefer. Most of us like to finish the prepared food at dinner. If there are leftovers at times, they are usually thrown away. But did you know that you can still make delicious dishes from leftover rice or roti?

You can try some new recipes by combining the leftover rice or roti with other ingredients. Here are a few ways to make some dishes from leftover rotis.

Roti tikki

Take the leftover rotis from last night and break it into smaller pieces. Put it in a blender and make fine powder out of it. Now add boiled potatoes to this powder and mix ginger paste, green chilies, chaat masala, salt, green coriander, a little red chili powder and finely chopped onions. Now add some lemon to it and make small balls ought of the dought, and give it shape of tikkis. Bake these tikkis on a griddle with the help of light oil or you can shallow fry on a tawa. Serve it hot with chutney and sauce.

Roti noodles

Cut the stale rotis finely and long like noodles. Now put chopped onion, garlic, capsicum, cabbage etc. in a pan and fry it on high flame. Now add red chili sauce, vinegar, tomato sauce and soy sauce. Add chopped rotis to it and toss all the ingredients together. Your roti noodles are ready. They taste as good as any other Chinese noodles.

Roti fry

Cut the rotis into small pieces and add salt, green chillies, mango powder and coriander powder to them. Now add onion, capsicum, cabbage and fry them in a pan. After mixing the spices to the roti pieces, put them in the pan and stir. Your roti fry will be ready in just 5 minutes.

Roti pizza

Mash the boiled potatoes, chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, salt, pepper, coriander powder and amchur powder together. Now cut some tomato, onions and capsicum to be used as toppings. Apply tomato ketchup or schezwan sauce on the rotis and spread potato mash. Bake it by putting the sliced vegetables on it. You can also spread some cheese on it to enhance the experience. Bake it in the oven for a few minutes to toast the veggies lightly and melt the cheese. Your roti pizza will be ready.

