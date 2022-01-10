Coconut Oil Can be a True Blessing During Pregnancy. Here's How

Pregnancy is one of the most crucial and critical stages in a woman’s life. Her body undergoes a lot of changes during the nine months of her pregnancy. Many of these changes are painful and cause an excruciating amount of discomfort to the woman. However, the usage of coconut oil can provide relief from some of these changes.

>Oil pulling with coconut oil

The American Dental Association has shared that pregnancy can trigger dental problems like gingivitis or tooth erosion. Oil pulling can reduce bad breath, decrease plaque on teeth and prevent cavities. Although this activity should not replace brushing, flossing and regular appointments with the dentist. Oil Pulling practice can be best performed in the morning with an empty stomach. After this, brushing and rinsing the mouth with salt water should be done.

>Can be used for stretch marks

Advertisement

The baby and the mother’s bodies grow simultaneously. Stretching of the skin causes stretch marks on the mother’s stomach, thighs, buttocks, arms and other body parts. For this problem, coconut oil comes to the rescue as its moisturising properties can help in the prevention of stretch marks.

>For Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) is one of the skin conditions women undergo during their pregnancy. Virgin coconut oil should be applied to the areas where flares have occurred according to the requirement. The oil may provide a lot of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. These properties serve the dual purpose of wound healing and moisturising dry, irritated skin.

>For Perineal massage

As the due date approaches, the woman can consider preparing her body for delivery by doing a regular perineal massage. The perineum is the area between the valve and anus that stretches during vaginal birth. Regular messaging with coconut oil can prevent vaginal tearing. Perineal massage is safe during pregnancy. It is considered more effective in the 6 weeks before the due date.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.