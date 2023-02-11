We all have faced this situation, where we have opened our refrigerator and gotten a pungent smell. Sometimes, even cleaning your fridge may not be effective, and this can make it even more annoying. There can be several reasons linked to this problem. For instance, your fridge can get filled with terrible odour when the food overstays inside it. Electrical failure or an accidental unplugging can also cause this bad odour. Fortunately, some home remedies can make this problem go away. But you should remove all the rotting food from your fridge first and foremost.

Have a look at some of the effective home remedies for removing bad smells from your refrigerator:

Place a bowl of baking soda in the fridge

You can easily get rid of the foul smell by keeping a bowl of baking soda in your refrigerator. This is going to absorb all the bad odour coming from the fridge.

Use lemon

Take a bowl of water and put a half-cut lemon in it, and place the bowl in the fridge. This is effective in eliminating the smell coming out of your refrigerator.

Place coffee beans inside your refrigerator

You can remove the bad odour from your fridge with the help of coffee beans as well. Place the coffee beans in different corners of the fridge and leave the door closed for the entire night. The foul smell shall go away in the morning.

Use vanilla essence

Add a few drops of vanilla essence on some cotton balls and place them inside your fridge. Your refrigerator will start giving a refreshing smell soon.

Clean your fridge with salt

You can clean the refrigerator with salt to eliminate the odour coming out of it. Just mix salt in hot water, and soak a cloth in this water. Then, clean your fridge with this cloth.

Take the help of vinegar

You can neutralise the bad odour coming from your fridge with the help of vinegar. Just fill a cup or bowl with white vinegar, then place it inside the fridge to have the desired effect.

Essential oils

Take a few cotton balls and soak them with essential oil. Then, place them in the fridge and close the door for a day. The smell will be removed after doing this.

