Cold, Flu Making Life Difficult? 4 Easy Ways to Get Good Sleep at Night Despite Illness

Cold and flu are common health conditions during the winter season. However, symptoms like a stuffy or runny nose can make sleeping very challenging. The cold makes it difficult to breathe, and coughing and muscle pain can keep you awake at night. The condition is generally harmless but many face problems like nasal congestion, difficulty in breathing, chest congestion, cough, and muscle pain.

Now, many wonder how they could get a night of quality sleep with a cold and cough?

Without further ado, let’s get to the tips, by following which, you can sleep better when you are sick.

>Use a humidifier:

Many face difficulty in breathing due to the congestion of the nose, and dry air can make the condition worse. Therefore, you can use a humidifier to maintain the humidity level in the room. Always remember to use distilled or purified water in a humidifier.

>Steam before bed

During cold and cough, steam before bedtime can feel like heaven. Just boil some water in a vessel, put Vicks and you are ready to go. The steam will open your closed nose and will help you breathe easier and sleep more comfortably.

>Gargle with lukewarm water

The natural, low-cost way of gargling with lukewarm will help soothe your sore throat and prevent an infection from getting worse. Add 1/2 tsp. of salt into 8 oz. warm water, let it dissolve, and gargle from the mixture for as long as you can.

>Use a nasal decongestant

A nasal decongestant comes in pills, nasal sprays, and drops form. It works best to give instant relief from a congested nose. It helps by reducing swollen tissue in your nose and decreasing the production of mucus.

