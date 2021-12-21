Cold Wave: 5 Hacks to Keep Your Hair Healthy this Winter

For most people shiny and healthy-looking hair is of utmost importance and as human hair is sensitive and prone to damage, they need special care in extreme weathers be it summer or winter. Winters are often very dry and windy which causes your hair to have a dull and messy look.

Including certain habits in your daily hair care routine and avoiding others can provide the much needed nourishment to your hair this winter season. Some of the tips and hacks for your hair are listed below:

Dry them

It takes way longer in colder temperatures for your hair to get dry due to which most people especially women tend to leave them wet for long hours. This habit weakens the hair strands by putting excessive pressure on it and also causes split ends. People who colour their hair must be extra cautious as leaving hair wet also fades away the colour faster.

Moisturise

Dry weather and lack of humidity does not let the moisture stay on your scalp and makes it flaky. Excessive dryness can cause dandruff, irritation and can lead to an increased hair fall. Using a simple moisturiser every night before going to bed will do the needful.

Avoid too much hot water

A steaming hot shower is everyone’s favorite in winters but it is not equally suitable for our hair too. Using hot water directly on your scalp daily, especially combined with shampoo, can weaken your hair roots by opening the pores on your scalp. Extremely high water can also damage the scalp tissue and cause redness.

Oiling

Choosing natural oils like olive, almond, mustard and coconut and massaging it gently over your scalp will prevent hair breakage and provide some essential nutrients for your hair. Oiling is also associated with better blood circulation and strengthening of the roots of your hair.

No to excessive heat

As the hair gets cold you may think that applying heat through a hair dryer or using a straightener over them will help but applying high heat ends up making the hair brittle and dull. Heat also tends to damage the keratin proteins which are responsible for hair strength.

