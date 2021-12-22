Cold Wave: How to Protect Newborns From Severe Cold? See What the Expert Suggests

When the mercury drops, people are advised to follow a number of steps in order to preserve body heat. As we are facing some of the oldest winter days, it is imperative to protect newborns from cold waves. The little ones have less body fat and are small in size, hence, they are at risk of losing heat more quickly in comparison to adults. This is why children fall sick more frequently. Layering the infants is important, but one needs to take care that they don’t go overboard and make the little one uncomfortable. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Fortis Hospital Kalyan’s Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dr. Sushma Tomar informed that caps, socks, and mittens should be a part of the baby’s clothing, even during nighttime.

However, she opined that one should not overdress the baby, as it can cause a lot of discomfort. According to the expert, the clothing should not restrict the baby’s movement. Breastmilk is the best form of nutrition, hence, especially in winters, new mothers should include lots of salads, green vegetables, soups, cereals like Bajra and Makka in their diet to stay healthy.

While one should take the baby out in the sun during the daytime, avoid taking the newborn out during the cold hours, that is early in the morning or later in the evening. The doctor advised that if one has to take the baby out during the nighttime, one should properly cover the little one and keep it close to the body. This will keep the baby cozy and comfortable. In winters, the ventilation and regulation of room temperature ensure enough light and fresh air in the newborn’s room. Giving oil massages to infants is an age-old practice in India, and winters are the best time.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the doctor suggested that while venturing out or if there are guests at home, parents should exercise COVID appropriate behavior to protect themselves and the baby.

