Cold Wave: This Secret Ingredient will Keep You Warmer This Winter Season

Are you looking for a secret ingredient to feel warmer? If yes, then we have something in store for you. As per nutritionist Pooja Makhija, drinking water can help you to feel less cold in winter.

In a video shared on Instagram, Pooja opened up about the “secret ingredient" and mentioned how water helps to deal with the outside temperature.

Here are the pointers:

Water is necessary to remain hydrated because our blood volume reduces the moment we feel dehydrated. Dehydration leads to less blood circulation, which ultimately leads to our body reducing a lot of heat. It causes hypothermia. Well, to overcome this problem of dehydration leading to loss of body heat, some people prefer alcohol which is not a healthy option, Pooja added.

For those who believe that a shot of alcohol helps to keep the body warm, please go through Pooja’s caption first. In her words, her whisky or rum lowers the core body temperature. She added, “You feel warm at first but it will be hard to stay warm over time. Alcohol also impairs your ability to shiver, which is a natural response to raise your body temperature."

The nutritionist added that alcohol impairs our ability to shiver which is the natural response adopted by our body to raise the temperature.

Apart from water, there are many other beverages that can be highly beneficial:

>Tea: There is nothing more soothing than a cup of hot tea in winter. Tea helps us to boost our body immunity and treat cold. It also helps in detoxification and provides warmth to the body.

>Turmeric Milk: Also known as Haldi wala doodh or The Golden Milk, this beverage is beneficial for your heart, bones, skin etc. It also proves to be effective in diabetes.

>Almond Milk: Almonds have been given to us by our grandmothers since childhood for keeping our minds sharp. Almond milk is enriched with Vitamin E, potassium, magnesium and other vital nutrients.

