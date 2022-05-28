Common Neurological Conditions and How to Prevent Them

The nervous system, which is the most important part of our body, is an extremely specialised and complex network. Our nervous system controls our thoughts, movements and our responses to the world around us. However, when anything goes wrong in the nervous system, it might result in a neurological illness.

Understanding the symptoms of neurological illnesses is critical since it can lead to an accurate diagnosis and therapy. To help you, we bring to you some of the most prevalent neurological conditions to help you identify them.

Seizure

Seizures are more prevalent than you may believe. It is an uncontrollable electrical disruption in the brain. It can alter your behavior, motions, or sensations, as well as your degree of consciousness. As per Mayo Clinic, having two or maybe more seizures that occur at least 24 hours apart but are not caused by an identified reason can also be a sign of epilepsy.

Headaches

The most prevalent type of pain is a headache. There are several types of headaches, including migraines, cluster headaches, and tension headaches. When headaches occur on a regular basis, it is an indication that you should consult a doctor since they may be a symptom of an underlying issue, including a tumour.

Stroke

A stroke happens when the blood flow to the brain is restricted in some way. The blood transports oxygen and nutrients to the brain, and the brain can get damaged if it does not get this supply owing to a blood clot. Although it is impossible to predict a stroke, symptoms include abrupt blurred vision, confusion, difficulty speaking or comprehending and dizziness.

Alzheimer’s Disease

It is one of the most frequent and ultimately severe dementia diseases. According to a report published in the National Library of Medicine, degeneration of neurons in the brain causes progressive deterioration in mental capacity, interfering with normal everyday living and function. Confusion, decreased intellectual and linguistic abilities, memory loss, and mobility issues are among the symptoms.

Risk factors and prevention

Genetics, age, nicotine, drug, and/or alcohol use, a poor diet, and physical inactivity are all risk factors for neurological diseases. Pollution and injuries are also key causes in certain cases.

Remember that living a healthy lifestyle will help you minimize your chance of developing one of these illnesses; eating properly, not smoking, and leading an active life with frequent physical exercise may all serve as preventative measures.

