Communication Deficit: 5 Factors That Make or Break Relationships

All happily married couples, former couples, exes, everyone in any sort of relationship would agree that communication is the key to any healthy relationship. You spend years gaining each other’s trust, but it hangs by a thin thread that would simply break by a mere miscommunication. So, in case you follow any of these communication patterns, stop it right away because it can ruin your relationship in a jiffy.

Get rid of the blame game?

No one likes hearing taunts and being blamed. Statements like - “it’s your fault", “Why do you always do this", “You never…", make the other person run away from you. Instead of using these harsh remarks, figure out ways to make him/her understand what you really want. Also, accept that the other person is built in a different way, and his/her rights and wrongs might be different from yours.

Advertisement

Don’t be self-centred

In a relationship, the ‘my way or the highway’ attitude has no room. It is always two-way traffic of conversations. Don’t just focus on what you want. This just makes the other resent you and disconnect from you.

Avoid hitting below the belt

There is no individual, who does not have a broken past, a weakness, or what we call a vulnerable side. Some of them know well how to hide it but it hurts when someone taunts or tries to take a sly dig at it. During fights or arguments, you cannot pick on a sad memory of an individual.

Drop the ‘I don’t care’ attitude

The ‘I don’t care’ or ‘whatever’ attitude makes the other person feel worthless, hence, drop these statements. If you keep forgetting plans with them, repeatedly, the other just starts losing interest in you. This ignorant behaviour makes the other person numb and that is the last thing you want in a relationship.

Keeping Tab

When you do something for your partner, never keep a tab on it. This is because if you keep a track of what you have done, it anyway means you did it for a selfish reason. There is no room for such unhealthy competition in a relationship, and there are no winners or losers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.