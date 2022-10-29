Concealer to Primer, 5 Easy Ways to Hide Unwanted Facial Hair

A visit to a beauty salon to get unwanted hair removed from the face and body is as common as it can get for most women. Threading and waxing are effective methods to rid yourself of that hair you so want going. However, do you know that there are ways to conceal your facial hair which means you do not need to go to a salon for threading?

Of course, threading is highly efficient but you may not always have time for it. That is where the home remedies come in. Here are some tips for you.

Top Showsha Video

Advertisement

Apply cleanser before makeup:

By doing this, you can conceal unwanted hair to a great extent. For this, mix lemon juice in milk and use cotton to cleanse the face. However, if you are allergic to lemon, you can clean your face with only milk.

Apply Concealer:

Concealer is usually used in makeup to hide the blemishes on the face but it works as well with facial hair too. For this, apply dot concealer on facial hair. However, do it in limited amounts.

Try using Primer

Using a primer in makeup can also be helpful in hiding unwanted facial hair. Primer hydrates the skin and gives a flawless look. After applying a primer on the face during makeup, applying foundation or concealer covers the extra facial hair.

Use Translucent Powder

The use of translucent setting powder is another option to conceal facial hair. Apply translucent powder on the skin after applying foundation while applying makeup. You will notice that your facial hair becomes invisible.

Advertisement

Proper use of makeup brush:

How you use your makeup brush also is a factor in hiding your facial hair. Apply foundation and concealer by moving the makeup brush outwards on the cheekbones and nose from the head. At the same time, run the makeup brush downwards on the jawline, cheeks and chin.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here