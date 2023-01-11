Concerned About Your Child’s Diet? Food Items to Boost Their Growth

One of the most important things for a healthy and growing child is a nutritious and balanced diet. Children have high energy levels as well as nutrient requirements that differ from those in adults. Their body requires a lot of specific vitamins and minerals during the growth stage for proper development. To take care of their child, many parents struggle to find time to prepare healthy meals due to their hectic lifestyles. Fast food and many ready-made meals do not provide the essential nutrients that kids require. These food items have high fat and sugar content, which contributes to different health problems such as obesity, diabetes, and many others. If you also have been struggling with the choice of food for your child, here are items you can add to their diet for better growth.

Dairy Products

Dairy products like milk, yoghurt, and cheese are extremely beneficial for growing children. Calcium and phosphorus are two important minerals in milk that are required for the development of healthy bones, teeth, and nails. According to a research titled Dairy products and bone health and published by the National Library Of Medicine, USA, milk is also fortified with vitamin D, another essential nutrient for bone health. One to two glasses of milk per day is recommended for growing children. If your kid dislikes plain milk, try adding some nuts or preparing milk dishes like puddings and custards. Eating yoghurt daily promotes the cause of healthy bones and strong teeth while also helping to meet some of the children’s high-energy needs.

Eggs

Eggs are excellent for growing children, owing to their high overall protein content. They are also rich in vitamin B, which is essential for brain development and function. Eggs contain omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, folate, zinc, iron, and selenium. It can be cooked in a variety of ways, including scrambled, fried, hard-boiled, and as an omelette with whatever meats and vegetables you prefer. Serve one to two eggs for breakfast several times a week. This will provide sustained energy, allowing your child to be active throughout the day.

Oats

Oatmeal is regarded as one of the best breakfast foods for providing your children with the much-needed energy boost for the day ahead. According to research by the National Library Of Medicine, all children who eat oats for breakfast can concentrate much better and pay more attention in school than those who do not. Oats also contain important nutrients such as vitamins B and E, potassium, and zinc, which aid in overall brain development and body functioning. The food is also high in soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps children stay fuller for longer. Serve the oats with milk or yoghurt and fruit on top.

Brocolli

Broccoli is one of the best vegetable sources of calcium, which is an essential nutrient for growing children because it promotes peak vision and protects cells from damage. This nutritious vegetable is also high in fibre. Other important nutrients found in broccoli include iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, and folic acid as per research titled Comparative Phytonutrient Analysis of Broccoli By-Product by the National Library Of Medicine, USA. To get the most nutrition from broccoli, eat it raw, juiced, or lightly steamed. If your child dislikes plain broccoli, you can prepare it in a variety of ways by adding it to soup or casseroles.

